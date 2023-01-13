Three people were arrested in separate incidents after marijuana was found inside their vehicles this weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for an Expired Registration in the area of Becker Drive and the Highway 290 Frontage Road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer met with the driver, Dendrick Watson, 25 of San Antonio, and noted that there was an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located within the vehicle. Watson was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO