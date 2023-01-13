Read full article on original website
‘UPTOWN SWIRL’ DRAWS BIG CROWDS TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
Downtown Brenham enjoyed another successful “Uptown Swirl” on Saturday. Great weather helped make downtown the place to be, as event organizers say over 700 commemorative glasses were sold for the winter wine walk. Participants were able to visit 36 different businesses and locations to try wines suitable for every palate.
SETH BROESCHE MEMORIAL RETURNING TO THE BRAZOS VALLEY
A rodeo event honoring the life of a young man from Somerville that was killed in a 2016 car crash is returning to the Brazos Valley. The Seth Broesche Memorial will be held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The first day...
BCDC BOARD TO DISCUSS AVAILABLE LAND IN BRENHAM BUSINESS CENTER, SW INDUSTRIAL PARK
The Brenham Community Development Corporation (BCDC) Board of Directors will discuss acreage available for sale at its meeting Thursday. In work session, the board will review and hear presentations on available tracts of land in the Brenham Business Center, located on Highway 290 at Blue Bell Road, and the Southwest Industrial Park, located on Highway 290 at FM 389.
GUNS AND HOSES BLOOD DRIVE BEING HELD JANUARY 27-28
Local residents are encouraged to sign up for the annual Brenham Guns and Hoses Blood Drive. The Guns and Hoses Blood Drive is being held next week Friday and Saturday, January 27-28. Calvary Baptist Church, which is located at 1100 Niebuhr Street, and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center are...
BRENHAM FIRE DEPT. NAMES FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR, PRESENTS AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
The Brenham Fire Department recognized several new and outstanding firefighters at its annual awards dinner this weekend. Jonathan Schramm was honored as the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Schramm has served in the department for eight years and completed numerous certifications, including for State Firefighters & Fire Marshals...
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HEAR PRESENTATION ON MIXED-INCOME COMMUNITY HOUSING PROJECT
The topic of tax credit housing in Brenham will come back before the Brenham City Council at a busy meeting on Thursday. The council will hold a work session about a proposed mixed-income community housing development called Brenham Junction, to be located on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane.
UNITED WAY ACCEPTING GRANT APPLICATIONS
The United Way of the Brazos Valley is now accepting applications for their 2023-2025 Community Impact Grants. Community Impact Grants are investments in non-profit organizations that provide programs and services, which align with Impact Framework goals that were developed by United Way. Applicants must provide services in one or more...
133rd MAIFEST ROYALTY ANNOUNCED AT SERENADE
A warm and windy afternoon greeted the Royalty for the 133rd Brenham Maifest Sunday. The Royalty was announced at the Maifest Serenade Sunday afternoon at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheater at Hohlt Park. Serving as this year’s Junior Royalty are Virginia Kate Priesmeyer and Luke Robert Hyatt. They will...
LAGRANGE RE-OPENS CITY MANAGER SEARCH
The La Grange City Council is re-opening the search for a new city manager after being unable to reach a financial agreement with their chosen finalist. Council members selected David Harris as their candidate back on December 5 to replace former City Manager Shawn Raborn, who retired at the end of September.
TOURISM ADVISORY BOARD TO MEET THURSDAY
The Brenham Tourism Advisory Board will meet for the first time in 2023 on Thursday. Leading the meeting off will be the election of a board chair and vice chair for a one-year term expiring at the end of the year. Next, board members will go into work session to...
DISREGARDING RED LIGHT BRINGS ARREST
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on several charges. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 2:20, Sgt. Ashley Burns effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding the red light at West Alamo and South Market Streets. Sgt. Burns made contact with Justice Mason Bennett, 25 of Brenham, who had a suspended driver’s license. Sgt. Burns also located marijuana inside the vehicle during the course of her investigation. Bennett was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
CUB BASKETBALL TO HOST MAGNOLIA THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team faces off with the Magnolia Bulldogs tonight (Tuesday) at the Brenham High School Gym. Both teams are 0-5 and still looking for that elusive first district win. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm, followed by the opening tipoff at 6:30pm.
BELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
A Bellville man was arrested Friday morning on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:05, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 in reference to a wanted subject. Sgt. Johnson made contact with Christopher Leda Watson, 30 of Bellville, who was taken into custody for two active warrants. Watson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on a warrant for Assault Family Violence of a Household Member with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Restraint, both out of Angelina County.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS PROCLAIM JAN. 22 ‘SANCTITY OF HUMAN LIFE DAY’
Washington County Commissioners issued a proclamation today (Tuesday) in recognition of the right to life. Commissioners proclaimed this Sunday, January 22nd as Sanctity of Human Life Day in Washington County. 2023 is the 50th year since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade that conferred the right to...
CYPRESS MAN KILLED AFTER HITTING DEER IN GRIMES CO.
A Cypress man was killed after hitting a deer in the road Sunday evening in Grimes County. DPS reports around 6:45 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Highway 90 near County Road 176, north of Roans Prairie. The vehicle struck a deer in the roadway, side-skidded into...
CITY OF BRENHAM TO HOLD SPECIAL ELECTION FOR WARD 3 COUNCIL POSITION
With last week’s announcement that Brenham City Councilmember Atwood Kenjura is running for mayor, the City of Brenham will hold a special election in conjunction with the general election on May 6th. Kenjura’s decision to run for mayor created a vacancy in his position of Ward 3 Councilmember. He...
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Three people were arrested in separate incidents after marijuana was found inside their vehicles this weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for an Expired Registration in the area of Becker Drive and the Highway 290 Frontage Road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer met with the driver, Dendrick Watson, 25 of San Antonio, and noted that there was an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located within the vehicle. Watson was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM OBSERVES DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY WITH MARCH FOR UNITY
Brenham residents met Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Hattie Mae Flowers Park to pray and sing hymns before beginning a March for Unity. Several dozen people walked and drove down Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway while holding signs and chanting for equality.
