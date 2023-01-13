too late...the players can get $$$ now...it's a business...if another job offers you a position then your old job can't stop you...coach Prime is now in a position to get players who will not only get paid but will also get the training to be a better man and preparation mentally and physically for the NFL...he is chasing the NFL dreamers and he will get them now to play on a national stage...
how many players he need? he took JSU starters. plus what CU had that he didn't run off. not to mention new recruits. you can only get by on BS for 15 minutes after that you better know something.
Lol does this surprise anyone about Prime. Dude is a snake. Flash in the pan. Will be gone by yr 3-4 in boulder
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?Kelly E.Colorado State
Related
University of Georgia football player and staff member killed in car crash hours after championship celebration
John Calipari Catching Heat for Putting Hands on Holly Rowe During Interview
Georgia football player, staffer killed in car crash
Former Stanford OL Walter Rouse flips transfer commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
Shedeur Sanders joins Storm Reid at ‘Missing’ red carpet
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama
Former Wolverine Will Play For Deion Sanders At Colorado
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
Tomekia Reed meets Emmit Smith, shouts out Deion Sanders
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
Braylon Edwards open to potentially hiring Urban Meyer should Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Look: Stetson Bennett's Shirt At Georgia's Title Parade Is Going Viral
247Sports
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20