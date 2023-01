Location: PEC Arena, Baltimore, Md. The short story: Senior guard Isaiah Burke scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half, while Malik Miller added 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, as visiting Morgan State defeated crosstown rival Coppin State, 83-66 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) showdown at the Physical Education Complex.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO