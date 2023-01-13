ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Selma residents seek recovery from catastrophic tornado damage

By Allie Root
CBS 42
 4 days ago

SELMA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A powerful tornado ripped through Selma Thursday afternoon, causing severe damage to various structures and trees. The community now looks to recover.

Several residents say they feel helpless after such a catastrophic storm. In areas like Broad Street, power was lost, cars were flipped and totaled and portions of buildings collapsed, leaving several residents in shock.

“It tore off the chimney, flipped the car,” said Selma resident, Denzel Wright. “I mean it’s bad down here. It’s bad.”

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

Wright says he was on his way to work when the storm rolled in.

“When we turned back around and went straight through the storm, it looked clear going there, but when we came back it was torn to pieces,” said Wright.

Marzetta Reeves, another Selma resident, was at home.

“And it slammed my front door so hard, and it slammed me so hard, ooh lordy,” said Reeves. “It just scared the daylights out of me.”

The tornado left many areas throughout the city in ruin, and now the community is left to pick up the pieces

“I just ask the lord to please just help us because we usually don’t get help,” said Reeves. “But Selma need help this time. We have a lot going on.”

“It’s not about money,” said Wright. “It’s not about what you have now. So, you know, we’ve got to come from the nation, from the four corners of the earth, and pull together.”

After speaking with people in the community, it appears that nobody was seriously injured.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

CBS 42

