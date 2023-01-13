Read full article on original website
Related
Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal
Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
Do Marriott Points Expire? (Bonvoy)
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
United Airlines Quietly Extends MileagePlus Premier Status…Again
United Airlines has quietly extended the MileagePlus Premier status of many account holders after giving no indication that it would in 2023 (and frankly every indication that it would not). It represents the persisting reality of air travel still compromised by the effects of the pandemic. United Airlines 2023 Status...
Feds Watch Weekend Travelers, Delta Offering Free WiFi, Save 20% on IHG Award Stays
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, January 16, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Emirates is Resuming Service to Beijing and Shanghai Due to ‘Strong Demand’ After COVID Restrictions Were Lifted
Emirates announced on Monday that it would resume service to Beijing and Shanghai following the Chinese government’s decision to lift the vast majority of its pandemic travel restrictions. The Dubai-based carrier will initially serve Shanghai with just two weekly services beginning January 20 before ramping up to a four-times-weekly...
Sunday Morning Photograph January 15 2023: Oued Bou Khrareb in Fes in Morocco.
Between the open air markets, the narrow alleys, the plethora of scents mixing in the air, and the architecture itself, visiting Fes el Bali — which is the oldest walled part of Fes in Morocco — is a unique experience in and of itself…. Sunday Morning Photograph January...
Is Using Miles For Flights Always The Best Value?
While many of us agree that we earn frequent flyer miles to actually use for flights, a friend’s question got me thinking. He’s not traveling as much as he used to yet still has substantial frequent flyer miles balances. He asked me what else besides flights he could use them for. And what struck me was that he also asked if it was wrong to use them for non-flight purposes.
The “Guide Dog” Scam Infiltrates Turkish Airlines
A viral video flaunts a very cute dog named Maya flying in-cabin on a Turkish Airlines longhaul flight between the USA and Istanbul. It appears the guide dog scam has infiltrated Turkish Airlines…. Take Your “Guide Dog” Onboard Turkish Airlines…. A video purports to show a dog named...
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
BoardingArea
215K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0