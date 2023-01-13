Read full article on original website
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
O Summer, Where Art Though? Top 5 Montana Summer Things We Miss
Can we all just agree that Montana in the summer is possibly the best place to be? For a short few months, it's an outdoor person's paradise. Much like Superman, my powers are derived directly from Earth's yellow sun. Without it, I can't function or fight crime. Not that I did before, but now if I wanted to I couldn't. You get the point.
Sick of Clouds and Fog? Here’s Why Western Montana is So Cloudy
If you're tired of the cloudy, and frequently foggy weather this winter you can blame the geography of Western Montana. It's a scenario many new arrivals might find upsetting, after seeing all the pictures of "bluebird days" in the winter before moving here. And National Weather Service forecasters say conditions like these make forecasting tough too.
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
Montana, Not Cleaning Up After Your Dog Should Be Taboo
Walking in the winter in Montana is an activity that is beneficial not only for your physical health, but your mental well being too. I got up off the couch over the weekend and took a walk along one of the many trails we have in our wonderful state. Normally I would have our dog with us, but he is recovering from surgery and it will be a while before he's on the trails with us again. Maybe because he wasn't with us, and I wasn't having to chase him around, I noticed a lot more dog poop on the trails this time.
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?
Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
8 Exclusive Montana Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2023
It's the start of a new year, and it's a great time to start planning all of your summer adventures. Here are a few events in Montana that you don't want to miss this year. Montana is full of fun unique events that you can't find anywhere else in the world. You can experience a lot of different things without leaving the state. There have already been a lot of events announced for 2023 in Montana, and there's more to come.
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula
Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism
When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.
I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical
Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
Meat Hearts and Cards Make the Perfect Valentine for Montana Men
Not to send you into a panic or anything, but Valentine's Day is coming soon. You may want to start thinking about what to get your special someone for the most romantic day of the year. Sure you can wait until the last few days prior to the holiday and pay through-the-roof prices on flowers or chocolate. Or you can take advantage of some unique gift ideas that are sure to impress.
Governor Gianforte wants a new approach to Montana wolf management
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is ordering state wildlife managers to take another look at how the Treasure State is managing its wolf populations. The directive comes this week after the state has struggled to manage wolves since the early 2000s, when populations began to increase after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, and Central Idaho, in the mid-1990s.
Breaking Stigma Can Be Powerful Helping With Montana Issue
Suicide in Montana is a difficult topic to discuss, but it is an issue that needs to be talked about. There is help. Last year the federal government activated a three digit suicide help line that is available to anyone by dialing 988. It is available 24 hours a day with trained counselors that can help. If you, or someone you know is having a hard time and needs someone to talk to, please reach out by calling 988.
Missoula Winters Are Brutal in Their Own Way. Here’s How to Cope.
Like the title says, the winters here can be brutal. Anytime I slip on the ice or I'm sprinting to my car as bone-chilling winds are blowing in my face, I remind myself of the silver lining to our cold season— at least it scares people away from moving here. But even that fact isn't enough to get me through to spring, so I use other strategies. Here's a few ways to cope with Missoula's brutal winters:
Is It Time Or Attitude That Makes An Official Montanan?
Let the debate to begin. How long do you have to live in Montana to be considered a "local"? I posed this question to a few of my co-workers and they all answered differently. I am not sure if it is just based on the length of time. Montana has been a popular destination for people moving from out of state. Let's get some rules for the new people who are making our fantastic state their home.
Here Are the Times Missoula Has Been Recognized for Being Awesome
Is Missoula the best city in the country? We all know the answer is yes. But is Missoula the best city in the world? Also yes. Though it's incredibly underrated (and many of us would like to keep it that way) Missoula has been recognized for different forms of awesomeness many times— here are a few examples:
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
