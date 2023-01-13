Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
ABC6.com
Rhody Remains Undefeated in Conference with Dominant Defensive Effort
Cairns, Hattix-Covington, Lassiter, Squires, Toure. Rhode Island jumped out early and never relinquished the lead, beating Atlantic 10 newcomer Loyola Chicago 63-24 Sunday afternoon. The win extended URI’s conference winning streak to five games. Dolly Cairns opened the first quarter for the Rams (14-3, 5-0 A-10) with a successful...
Woonsocket Call
SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war. Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look...
Woonsocket Call
FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood
BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
rinewstoday.com
Providence Monster Jam back in town
Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
GoLocalProv
Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85
Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Central Falls and Pawtucket, residents are invited to volunteer to help clean the soon to be Pawtucket-Central Falls train station. All volunteers will meet at the America’s Food Basket at 11 a.m. in Pawtucket.
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS
RISCPA/RI Business Forum to host historic networking event and VIP Reception Cranston, RI. RISCPA/RI Business Forum will host the largest event in their history January 25th at Bally’s Twin River Event Center. The 2023 Annual Networking Gala and VIP Reception, hosted by Grand Admirals Ernie Almonte and Bill Pirolli – (past AICPA chairs) and RISCPA’s Board of Directors, is historic and will mark the first time any state has hosted an all-star line up of AICPA and national financial leaders under one roof.
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
GoLocalProv
The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up
GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher to resign after independent probe
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown School middle school teacher will resign at the end of the school year following an independent investigation, the North Kingstown School Department announced Friday. The investigation was one of two the department addressed in a statement to media. Both involved separate teachers and both...
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name Tags
It appears that some Mcdonald's restaurants operate by their "own code" after one McDonald's customer is given a "30-minute time limit" to eat his food inside an empty Rhode Island McDonald's. He asks employees for their names because none of them are wearing proper name tags or in the proper dress code.
GoLocalProv
Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall
Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown town manager: School committee needs to take outgoing superintendent’s words ‘seriously’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown Town Manger Ralph Mollis is urging the school committee to take the comments made by now former interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci Monday seriously. “I’m not sure what the board’s position is on those comments, but when an interim superintendent is making those...
ABC6.com
‘Without Quinny, it’s going to feel like a hole in the team’: Teammates remember athlete killed in crash
BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A memorial for the 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Berkley continued to grow Monday. “Without Quinny, it’s going to feel like a hole in the team,” one of Dylan Quinn’s teammates told ABC 6 News, adding that they’re dedicating the season to him.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
