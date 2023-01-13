ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

ABC6.com

Rhody Remains Undefeated in Conference with Dominant Defensive Effort

Cairns, Hattix-Covington, Lassiter, Squires, Toure. Rhode Island jumped out early and never relinquished the lead, beating Atlantic 10 newcomer Loyola Chicago 63-24 Sunday afternoon. The win extended URI’s conference winning streak to five games. Dolly Cairns opened the first quarter for the Rams (14-3, 5-0 A-10) with a successful...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood

BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Providence Monster Jam back in town

Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Former Providence Chamber Head James Gorman Hagan Dies at 85

Former Senator James Gorman Hagan, 85, of Little Compton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center on January 13, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Henry Hagan and Claire Gorman Hagan. Jim grew up in the Oak Hill Platt, Pawtucket and...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Central Falls and Pawtucket, residents are invited to volunteer to help clean the soon to be Pawtucket-Central Falls train station. All volunteers will meet at the America’s Food Basket at 11 a.m. in Pawtucket.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

RISCPA/RI Business Forum to host historic networking event and VIP Reception Cranston, RI. RISCPA/RI Business Forum will host the largest event in their history January 25th at Bally’s Twin River Event Center. The 2023 Annual Networking Gala and VIP Reception, hosted by Grand Admirals Ernie Almonte and Bill Pirolli – (past AICPA chairs) and RISCPA’s Board of Directors, is historic and will mark the first time any state has hosted an all-star line up of AICPA and national financial leaders under one roof.
CRANSTON, RI
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
GoLocalProv

The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up

GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown middle school teacher to resign after independent probe

(WJAR) — A North Kingstown School middle school teacher will resign at the end of the school year following an independent investigation, the North Kingstown School Department announced Friday. The investigation was one of two the department addressed in a statement to media. Both involved separate teachers and both...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall

Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home

Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA

