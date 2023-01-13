Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis next match: When are the Special Ks playing doubles?
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be attempting to defend their men's doubles crown at the 2023 Australian Open. The pair lit up Melbourne Park on their way to lifting the trophy last year, with fans flocking to see the entertaining pairing do their thing. Expect more of the same...
Why Stefanos Tsitsipas is well-placed to break grand slam maiden at Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas is undoubtedly a polarising figure in the world of tennis, and his bid to break a grand slam maiden continued throughout the year of 2022. But heading into the new year and the Australian Open, the 24-year-old is fully focused and believes an increased level of maturity will hold him in good stead.
Jason Kubler flies the Aussie flag with quality first-round win at Australian Open 2023
Australian wildcard Jason Kubler has progressed to the second round of the Australian Open with a quality victory over tricky Argentine Sebastian Baez. The 29-year-old enjoyed a straight sets 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over his 44th-ranked opponent on John Cain Arena to set up an intriguing match-up with US Open 2022 semi-finalist Karen Khachanov.
Stefanos Tsitsipas views the United Cup as a remedy for the ‘lonely sport’ of tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas has praised the United Cup concept after the 24-year-old starred for Greece in the inaugural tournament earlier this month. “We didn't prevail and come victorious,” he said after his nation lost to Italy in their semi-final contest. “But it was definitely one of those events that tennis is lacking. Tennis doesn't have events like this. Tennis is a very individual, lonely sport.”
Rafael Nadal reflects on tough spell ahead of his Australian Open title defence
Rafael Nadal is unconcerned with his recent lack of victories as he prepares to defend his Australian Open crown with a tough first-round match up against Jack Draper when the tournament begins next week. The Spanish legend has had an unhappy time of it on the courts of late with...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Is Andy Murray playing today? Next Australian Open 2023 match vs Matteo Berrettini date and time
Andy Murray heads into the Australian Open at the twilight of his career with little pressure or expectation on his shoulders as an unseeded player. But the evergreen competitive spirit running through his veins that has seen him endear himself to the British public over the years will of course be on show when he kicks off his campaign Down Under once again.
Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws from Australian Open
Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The 29-year-old has been struggling with a knee issue in recent months, and despite her best efforts, has been unable to recover in time for the first grand slam of 2023. The world No.35 missed out on representing Australia...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff prove Australian Open credentials with crushing wins
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff underlined their Australian Open credentials with crushing wins in the first round at Melbourne Park, but the news wasn't positive for 28th seed Amanda Anisimova. Third seed Pegula thrashed Romania's Jaquelin Cristian 6-0 6-1 in only 59 minutes to set up a meeting in the...
Australian Open results 2023: Live tennis scores, full draw, bracket from Melbourne Park
The Australian Open has finally arrived as the best tennis players from around the world fight it out to win the first Grand Slam major of the year. Can Novak Djokovic win a 10th title at Melbourne Park or will top seed Rafael Nadal overcome his poor recent form to challenge?
How to watch Australian Open 2023 in the USA: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is right around the corner. Melbourne Park will again host the Australian Open, as the world's best tennis players meet for an action-packed fortnight. Rafael Nadal will need to fend off a hungry Novak Djokovic to defend his men's title, whilst Iga Swiatek...
