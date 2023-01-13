ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Men's Tennis Hosts Pair Of Matches To Start Spring Slate Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's tennis team will begin their 2023 spring season this weekend with a pair of matches on Sunday at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center. At 10 a.m., the Monarchs will entertain Presbyterian, while at 2 p.m., they'll face Georgetown. The Monarchs return the top...
