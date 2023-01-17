Inflation Relief Checks 2023: What To Know If You Live in These Southern States

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Congress passed a series of stimulus bills to provide direct checks to Americans. The last of these was paid out in March 2021. As federal payments began to dry up and inflation began to rise quickly, some individual states picked up the reins and began issuing inflation relief checks to their residents.

Most of the states that issued payments were from the two coasts, but a few states from the South — defined as Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia — got in on the act. Unfortunately for residents who missed the deadlines, most of the Southern states that did make payouts concluded them in 2022. However, there is one state in the South where residents may still be able to claim a last-minute inflation relief benefit.

South Carolina

South Carolina is one of the two states in the South where residents may still be able to score an inflation relief payment. However, it’s not a given. In June 2022, the state legislature approved a plan to distribute $1 billion to residents in the form of a one-time tax rebate. However, the original deadline for those payments was Dec. 31, 2022. Most qualifying residents already received their maximum rebates of $800 via direct deposit.

However, if you choose to take advantage of the state’s disaster relief extension to file your taxes, you may still have a short window of opportunity. The state will issue final payments in March 2023 to those who file their returns on or before Feb. 15, thanks to the provisions of the disaster relief extension due to Hurricane Ian.

Southern States Where Inflation Relief Programs Have Concluded

Three other Southern states — Florida, Georgia and Virginia — also issued some form of inflation relief. However, the deadlines and payments in both of these states have passed.

In Florida, some households with children were eligible for a one-time payment of $450 per child. Known as the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity program, eligible taxpayers automatically received payments to offset the costs of rising inflation. Payments were made on or before July 25, 2022, the same time that the state’s back-to-school tax holiday began.

In Georgia, rebate payments were sent out to qualifying taxpayers on account of the state’s budget surplus. Single filers could earn $250, heads of houses qualified for $375 while joint filers could snag as much as $500. However, these payments were only available to those who filed their 2021 taxes by April 18, 2022. Payments were sent out in August 2022, and no further distributions will be made.

In Virginia, the state’s General Assembly approved a one-time tax rebate in June 2022. You had to file your taxes by Nov. 1, 2022, in order to be eligible for the rebate. Rebates are in the form of direct deposits in the amount of $250 per taxpayer, or $500 for couples filing jointly. If you did not receive a direct deposit for a tax refund in prior years, you instead would receive a check in the mail.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Inflation Relief Checks 2023: What To Know If You Live in These Southern States