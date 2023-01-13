ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beth Mead’s mother dies following ‘long and brave battle’ against cancer

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

England forward Beth Mead has paid tribute to her “beautiful, kind and funny mum” following her death from ovarian cancer.

The Arsenal player took to social media to confirm that her mother June Mead had “passed away peacefully” last Saturday.

Beth Mead posted on Instagram and Twitter: “Thought long and hard about what to write but there will never be any words that will do justice.

“At 1am on the 7th of Jan, our beautiful, kind, funny Mum & Wife passed away after a long & brave battle against Ovarian Cancer.

“She was surrounded by myself, my brother & dad as she passed away peacefully. Our hearts are broken, there will be a piece missing forever but heaven has now gained a special angel.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I’m sad that you are gone, but I’m more grateful for the time we had together.

“Our family would appreciate some privacy during this difficult time. We love you lots, forever & always. RIP Mama.”

Alongside the tribute Mead posted a variety of pictures of her mother, with some showing her mum supporting the Lioness at last year’s European Championship, which England won after beating Germany in the final at Wembley.

Although Mead’s season has been cut short due to an ACL injury, the 27-year-old has been recognised for her contributions on the pitch.

In December she won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list, with her performances also earning a nomination for the Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

