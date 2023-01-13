ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 9

Blue Rose
3d ago

They need to change the “at-will to work.” This is being abused all over the state. I have watched people get fired because they just didn’t like them or the person was better looking. It’s completely one sided and a abuse of power to some employers.

Reply(3)
5
texasbreaking.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal

PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square

If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

New state regs could push egg prices even higher

Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers

PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Defeating diabetes in Arizona

If it has not already, diabetes is likely to impact someone you love. Prior to the pandemic, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in both our state and the country. According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, more than 1 out of every 10 adults in Arizona has diabetes. When combined with prediabetes, 1 out of every 4 Arizonans is affected.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay their delivery drivers $5.6 million in back wages and damages after the Department of Labor found that the companies misclassified their workers as independent contractors. The government agency says New York-based company Parts Authority Arizona LLC and...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?

PHOENIX - Experts say with all the rain and snow that Arizona has received recently, the state's drought conditions are actually improving. A comparison of drought maps from a year ago and from recent days show the difference the winter storms have made. The map from early 2022 shows the entire state was under a drought, with the northwestern part of the state suffering from extreme drought.
