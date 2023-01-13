Read full article on original website
Blue Rose
3d ago
They need to change the “at-will to work.” This is being abused all over the state. I have watched people get fired because they just didn’t like them or the person was better looking. It’s completely one sided and a abuse of power to some employers.
Pets, pronouns and taxes: 6 Arizona bills to watch as new legislative session starts
PHOENIX — Pets, pronouns and taxes. That's just a small sample of the things Arizona lawmakers want to do something about in the almost 600 bills they've introduced so far this session. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto stamp will get a workout with many of those bills. The relatively...
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
texasbreaking.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
prescottenews.com
Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
themesatribune.com
New state regs could push egg prices even higher
Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
KTAR.com
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain-dead and on life support.
5 bills attempting to modify Arizona's criminal justice system this session
PHOENIX — This year's legislative session is well underway and Arizona's lawmakers have begun making proposals for adjusting the state's criminal justice system. Lots of bills get introduced at the start of each legislative session and many end up going nowhere near the governor's desk. But here are some...
prescottenews.com
Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
citysuntimes.com
Defeating diabetes in Arizona
If it has not already, diabetes is likely to impact someone you love. Prior to the pandemic, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in both our state and the country. According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, more than 1 out of every 10 adults in Arizona has diabetes. When combined with prediabetes, 1 out of every 4 Arizonans is affected.
KTAR.com
Gov. Hobbs hoping to work with schools chief Horne on education, ‘taken aback’ by his priorities
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is hoping to collaborate with public schools chief Tom Horne on the state’s education future, but the Democrat is anticipating some ideological challenges. “He is very interested finding areas of common ground and I think for the benefit of our teachers and...
Washington Examiner
Audit: Arizona public school district endangered students, couldn’t pay teachers
(The Center Square) – A western Arizona public school district was found by state auditors to have put children on dangerous buses, run illegitimate nonprofits for decades, and misappropriated funds to the point where teachers’ pay couldn’t be fulfilled. According to the results of an investigation by...
AZFamily
Auto parts, logistics firms pay Arizona delivery workers $5.6 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two companies operating in Arizona agreed to pay their delivery drivers $5.6 million in back wages and damages after the Department of Labor found that the companies misclassified their workers as independent contractors. The government agency says New York-based company Parts Authority Arizona LLC and...
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
fox10phoenix.com
Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?
PHOENIX - Experts say with all the rain and snow that Arizona has received recently, the state's drought conditions are actually improving. A comparison of drought maps from a year ago and from recent days show the difference the winter storms have made. The map from early 2022 shows the entire state was under a drought, with the northwestern part of the state suffering from extreme drought.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
