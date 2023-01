Following a national search, Dr. Dan Silber will become the next Executive Vice President, Provost, and Dean of Faculty at UC. Dr. Silber comes to UC having served over the past 15 years as the Senior Vice President and Provost at Piedmont University in Georgia, Vice President and Dean of the College at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri, and Associate Provost at Florida Southern College. Prior to his administrative positions he served in faculty positions at Kent State University and Florida Southern College.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO