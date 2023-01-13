ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Positive GDP in Q4 sparks to optimism for 2023

(The Center Square) – Growth in the nation’s gross domestic product during the last half of 2022 shows the raising of interest rates to control inflation didn’t harm the economy, according to the leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, provided several other positive data points leading to prospects of 2023 being a good economic year. However, he said the Fed must continue to monitor inflation and react by appropriately raising or...
WKRG News 5

Three-quarters of global CEOs expect growth to slow this year: survey

Three-quarters of CEOs in a new survey expect economic growth to slow this year as fears of a recession simmer worldwide.   The pessimistic figure, part of a report released Monday from consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, is a bleak change from last year, when 77 percent of CEOs said they anticipated the international economy was headed […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy