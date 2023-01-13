Read full article on original website
Related
plattevillehillmen.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Evansville 48 – 41
The Platteville JV girls basketball team finished off a perfect week with their third victory in five days. If my memory serves me, I believe that we were down 36 to 24 with about ten minutes to play. That means we finished the game with a 24 to 5 run. That is quite impressive!
plattevillehillmen.com
Boys JV2 Basketball falls to Edgewood 49 – 33
The Hillmen JV2 come back after 17 1/2 hours to face a tough and physcial Edgewood team. Edgewood jumped out to a 8-0 lead and never looked back. The Hillmen played and fought hard the entire game. Struggles from the free throw line haunted the Hillmen as they went 6-21 which is 29%. Again sophmore shooter Zach Ludlum lead the Hillmen with 15 points making 5 three pointers. Trent Mumm had 7, Jesse Key with 4, Aidan Slack, Henry Stange, & Marshal Rooney all had 2 a piece and Nolan Stauffacher added 1.
plattevillehillmen.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats River Valley 61 – 30
There’s nothing like a Friday night win at home! The Platteville JV girls exploded with a 42 point first half performance against River Valley. Macie Noble’s career high of 30 points led the way for the Hillmen. Claire Huser had nine, while Maggie Grabandt and Gabby Key each chipped in seven points. Rounding out the scoring was Yaqyr Goomey (3), Jasmine Reuter (2), Anna Pennekamp (2) and Belle Rooney (1).
biztimes.biz
4th generation continues 80 years of family tradition at SW Wisconsin business
Address: 447 Canal St., Bloomington, Wis. Hardware store hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Closed Sundays. Home center hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Closed Sundays. Phone: 608-994-2707. Online: hermsens.com. BLOOMINGTON, Wis. —...
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
x1071.com
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to ongoing investigation, Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools are closed on Monday due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. The schools were originally scheduled to have regular classes today, but a post on the Highland Schools’ Facebook page said all schools will be closed Monday.
kwayradio.com
Teen Crashed Into School Vehicle
The following is from the Bremer Co Sheriff’s Office:. On 01-13-2023 at 08:10 the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Viking Ave (V-56) and 132nd St. Deputies investigation determined that a 2016 Ram truck driven by a 17 year old juvenile failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2009 Chevy suburban driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner and owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District. The occupants of the suburban were trapped and had to be extricated by the Sumner Fire Department. Eugene Knoploh and Virgil Erhardt both of Sumner were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
nbc15.com
South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
Threat to Highland schools not credible, officials say
Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence that was later discredited, according to district officials.
MyStateline.com
A few strong to severe storms possible Monday
Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’re waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s in most areas Sunday morning. These temperatures are almost warmer than our average daytime high we should be at in the afternoon, just to put into perspective how “mild” this is. Just because air temperatures are mild though doesn’t mean it is necessarily warm out this morning, that’s because there is a wind chill making it feel like most areas are in the teens, a few places in the lower 20s.
Developer confirms stores going into old Onalaska Shopko location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Corta Development confirmed that five stores will be going into the space formerly occupied by Shopko. The building has been empty since 2019 when Shopko declared bankruptcy and closed stores. The space will house a T.J. Maxx, Homegoods, and Sierra. All three are owned by the same parent company. There will also be an Ulta and...
biztimes.biz
Cuba City auto auction reaches end of road after 70-plus years
CUBA CITY, Wis. — After more than 70 years in business, Wisconsin’s self-proclaimed first auto auction is closing. Tri-State Auto Auction, located next to Guler’s Corner and Banfield’s Swiss Haus in Cuba City, currently plans to hold its final auction Jan. 26. Jerry and Helen Brogley, who head the business, said more auctions are possible depending on the sale of the business’ property.
superhits106.com
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of potential overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
La Crosse Regional Airport to open temporary enrollment for TSA PreCheck
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – If you’ve traveled by plane, you’re likely no stranger to the long lines at security. Luckily, you can speed that process up with TSA PreCheck. PreCheck is an expedited screening process that allows travelers to leave their shoes, jacket and belt on in select TSA lines. This week, Wisconsin residents can enroll in the PreCheck program...
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
Comments / 0