Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’re waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s in most areas Sunday morning. These temperatures are almost warmer than our average daytime high we should be at in the afternoon, just to put into perspective how “mild” this is. Just because air temperatures are mild though doesn’t mean it is necessarily warm out this morning, that’s because there is a wind chill making it feel like most areas are in the teens, a few places in the lower 20s.

CARROLL COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO