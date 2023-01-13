Oyo Corp - Executive Hirofumi Amano To Become President, President Masaru Narita To Become Chairman, Effective Mar 24

Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
Norges Bank Held A 3.32% Stake In Banco BPM As Of Jan. 10 - Filing
* NORGES BANK HELD A 3.32% STAKE IN BANCO BPM AS OF JAN. 10 - FILING Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
Europeans launch alliance for climate-friendly cities
Culture ministers from across Europe have launched an alliance to create more sustainable and climate-friendly buildings and urban landscapes, Switzerland said Monday. "In future, politicians, business and civil society will be working together to create better-designed cities, villages and landscapes," the Swiss government said, announcing the launch of the new "Davos Baukultur Alliance".
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Volt Resources Says U.S. Unit Plans To Seek Funding Of 50% Or Higher Of Active Anode Plant Project Development Cost
* U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING OF 50% OR HIGHER OF ACTIVE ANODE PLANT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT COST. * U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING THROUGH A U.S. GOVERNMENT GRANT OR LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Why is Saunders (ASX:SND) excited about opportunities in the Defence sector?
Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) offers a wide range of services to support the Defence sector. The company ended CY22 securing a new defence project for the RAAF Base Tindal in Katherine, Northern Territory. In 2021, the company secured a Design & Construct contract worth AU$165 million for a US defence...
Biden administration vaccine drive leader David Kessler to step down
(Reuters) - David Kessler, who led the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts for the United States, is stepping down from President Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Friday. Kessler, a pediatrician and lawyer who headed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under presidents George H.W....
