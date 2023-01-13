ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Lisa Marie Presley wrote about grief over son Benjamin's suicide in her final Instagram post before her death

By Eve Crosbie
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwEhV_0kDbDcwi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HCHA_0kDbDcwi00
Benjamin Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in 2010.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

  • Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54.
  • Five months before her death, she wrote an essay for People in which she opened up about grief.
  • Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020. He was 27.

Lisa Marie Presley's final social-media post before her death was about her grief over the death of her son, Benjamin Keough.

The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died Thursday at 54, her agent said in a statement to Insider. TMZ reported Presley went into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

In her final Instagram post , which was shared on August 31, Presley opened up about her "grief" over her son's suicide .

"In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people," her post said. "I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way."

In the accompanying essay for People — which was published the same month as the 45th anniversary of her father's death — Presley said she had "been living in the horrific reality" of grief since her son's death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020.

He was Presley's youngest child with the musician Danny Keough and was 27 when he died.

"I'm sharing my thoughts in the hopes that somehow, we can change that," she said, adding: "Grief does not stop or go away in any sense.

"Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Presley wrote that her daughters — the actor Riley Keough, 33, whom she also shared with Keough, and the 14-year-old twins Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, whom she shared with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood — "were completely detonated and destroyed by his death."

Elsewhere in the essay, Presley said she blamed herself for her son's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpEio_0kDbDcwi00
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood June 21.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that's hard enough to now live with," she wrote. "But others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back, which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else."

Presley was last seen in public Tuesday at the 80th Golden Globe Awards , where the actor Austin Butler won in the best-actor category for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film "Elvis," a biopic about the king of rock 'n' roll.

Joined by her mother and Jerry Schilling, her close friend and talent manager, Presley was seen cheering Butler on as he delivered an emotional acceptance speech in which he thanked the Presley family for their support.

TMZ reported paramedics arrived at Presley's home Thursday after receiving a call that the singer was experiencing cardiac arrest. According to TMZ , she was given CPR, and epinephrine was administered on the scene to help her regain a pulse.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother said in a statement Thursday. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known."

Correction: January 13, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the outlet that reported on paramedics responding at Lisa Marie Presley's home. TMZ reported the information, not Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 36

Arlene Apodaca
5d ago

I know first hand on loosing a child my Danny passed in 21....the pain in my heart is like a knife is dug in there and turned.. it's the worst feeling in the world I still sometimes find it hard to accept.. but when I go home reality hits... suicide was in my thoughts trust me ...but I have hopes and dreams...and I want so bad to get that..besides my Danny would be mad at me...so I feel her pain...and I'm sorry 😞

Reply(5)
20
Hen teeth
5d ago

She probably died of a broken heart! 💔 (No pun intended) Just missing her son so much. Grief can put a lot of strain on your physical body.

Reply
24
Debi grassman
5d ago

this is terrible. all my love and prayers go to this family at this time. Rest In Paradise Lisa Marie. 😪💔🙏

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Hopes and Prays’ for Quick Recovery After Her Hospitalization

Michael Lockwood, who was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out after learning of the songwriter’s hospitalization. “Michael hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children,” Lockwood’s attorney, Joseph Yanny, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, January 12. Presley, 54, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
MEMPHIS, TN
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s family ordered DNR before her heart stopped a second time: sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped twice and was pronounced brain-dead Thursday, prompting her family to order doctors not to resuscitate her, sources said. The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The “Lights Out” singer was pronounced brain-dead shortly after she was brought in. Doctors put her in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, sources told TMZ. Presley’s family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in the event she flatlined again, which happened soon after. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54. It is not clear how long Presley had been without oxygen before her housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom that morning. Her ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR until EMTs arrived. Just two days before her death, Presley appeared unsteady and frail at the Golden Globes. During a rep carpet interview, Presley leaned against 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and told him “I’m gonna grab your arm.” Another video from the event showed Presley shuffling and stumbling as three people, including Elvis biopic actor Austin Butler, stepping forward to assist her down the stairs.
CALABASAS, CA
RadarOnline

Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Years After Justin Bieber Romance

A new romance has kicked off in 2023 for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. The pair are officially dating after Taggart called it quits with ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Only Murderers in the Building star and musician have taken their budding relationship public after they're allegedly done restricting their outings to "members-only clubs." According to US Weekly, an insider close to the new couple shared that "they aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs." The pal added that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are "very casual and low-key."...
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Insider

Insider

742K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy