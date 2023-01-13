Read full article on original website
Brain Power Wellness Highlights the Importance of Mindful Play
“Mindful play is not just essential for kids; it can be an important source of relaxation and stimulation for adults as well,” says Katie Brisley-Logue, Deputy Executive Director for Brain Power Wellness, a school-based wellness company. Because it is a significant part of one’s well-being, here Brain Power Wellness reviews the benefits of mindful play for both adults and children and how best to incorporate mindful play into daily routines and educational settings.
Frequent Visits to Green Space Linked to Lower Use of Certain Prescription Meds
Frequent visits to urban green spaces, such as parks and community gardens in Finland, rather than the amount, or views of them from home, may be linked to lower use of certain prescription meds, suggests a new study published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine. The observed associations between...
Deep Meditation May Alter Gut Microbes for Better Health
Regular deep meditation, practised for several years, may help to regulate the gut microbiome and potentially lower the risks of physical and mental ill health, finds a small comparative study published in the journal General Psychiatry. The gut microbes found in a group of Tibetan Buddhist monks differed substantially from...
Scientists Develop Computational Model to Predict Brain Tumour Progression
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. The study was published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult...
COPD Patients 61% More Likely to Die in the Year After Major Surgery
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who undergo major surgery are more likely to die in the year after surgery and incur higher healthcare costs than similar patients without COPD, found a new study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. “Because patients with COPD are often frail and...
Understanding the Mental Stress That Goes with an Extensive Nursing Career
The profession of nursing, though a stable career that allows one opportunity to benefit the lives of others, is one that can come with a tremendous amount of stress. From gruelling schedules to staffing shortages, nurses face a number of challenges in their professional lives that can ultimately take a toll on their mental health.
What Happens in Rehab?
Battling addiction alone is rarely successful and relapse is common. If you are considering addiction treatment, research shows that drug and alcohol residential rehab gives you the best chance of long-term recovery. But considering going to rehab can feel daunting. This article explains everything you need to know about addiction...
