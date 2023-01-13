Read full article on original website
Braun Strowman Hypes Special Ring Gear For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
"The Monster of all Monsters" will be sporting some fancy footwear during tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, which emanates from The Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. this evening starting at 8/7c, Braun Strowman took to social media to tease new ring boots for his match against GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 8 matchups such as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress and Zyra, Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage, Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton and The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and J.A.S.'s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/13/2023): Resch Center, Green Bay, WI.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program returns this evening from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin with another jam-packed action as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. On tap for tonight's show is Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, as...
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens take on Sami Zayn in a Singles Match. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
GUNTHER Talks About Triple H Leading WWE Creative, Wanting Imperium vs. Bloodline Rivalry
Imperium vs. The Bloodline. It has a nice ring to it. The WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader recently expressed interest in a rivalry between his faction and The Bloodline during an interview with the San Antonio Express. Also during the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Paul "Triple H"...
Big Match Made Official For WWE SmackDown In Two Weeks
A big match is already official for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, Rey Mysterio made his return, only to be confronted and subsequently attacked by Karrion Kross. This set up...
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
Mike Bailey Says Kevin Owens Was A Big Part Of His Growth As A Pro Wrestler
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey spoke with METRO on a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Kevin Owens was a big part of his growth as a professional wrestler. Mike Bailey said:. “Kevin Steen, now Owens, was a big part of my growth as a...
Various News: Jake Hager On Hey! (EW), Latest Impact Digital Media Match Features Jacob Fatu
-- A brand new episode pf RJ City's Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, Impact Wrestling's latest Digital Media match...
Seth Rollins Says He Really Feels Like He’ll Be Main Eventing This Year's WrestleMania
Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who is one of the biggest stars not only in the WWE, but in all of wrestling, never really had the chance and the privilege of main-eventing The Grandest Stage Of Them All despite his accomplishments and all of his success in the business. Seth Rollins, who...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/15): Corbin, Kentucky
WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which took place from inside the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy...
WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory
-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
Royal Rumble Main Event Contract Signing, Tag-Title Contender Tourney On Next Week's SmackDown
The lineup is shaping up already for next week's installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of next week's show in Detroit, Michigan, a big segment and match have been made official for the second-to-last WWE on FOX show leading into this year's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. The show...
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
AEW Announces One More Match For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Bandido in a Singles Match, Jake Hager take on "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his AEW TNT Championship against KUSHIDA, AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal, two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) take on Dante Martin and Darius Martin of Top Flight in a Tag Team Match and "Hangman" Adam Page address the fans.
