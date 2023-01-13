ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rajah.com

Braun Strowman Hypes Special Ring Gear For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

"The Monster of all Monsters" will be sporting some fancy footwear during tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, which emanates from The Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. this evening starting at 8/7c, Braun Strowman took to social media to tease new ring boots for his match against GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
GREEN BAY, WI
rajah.com

AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 8 matchups such as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress and Zyra, Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage, Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton and The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and J.A.S.'s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood.
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
INGLEWOOD, CA
rajah.com

Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com

WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)

-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
rajah.com

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement

A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
rajah.com

Big Match Made Official For WWE SmackDown In Two Weeks

A big match is already official for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, Rey Mysterio made his return, only to be confronted and subsequently attacked by Karrion Kross. This set up...
rajah.com

Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With

-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
rajah.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/15): Corbin, Kentucky

WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which took place from inside the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy...
CORBIN, KY
rajah.com

WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory

-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
rajah.com

AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rajah.com

AEW Announces One More Match For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Bandido in a Singles Match, Jake Hager take on "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defend his AEW TNT Championship against KUSHIDA, AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Jay Lethal, two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) take on Dante Martin and Darius Martin of Top Flight in a Tag Team Match and "Hangman" Adam Page address the fans.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy