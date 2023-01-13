Read full article on original website
Bully Ray Says He Plans On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling For A While
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he plans on sticking around IMPACT Wrestling for a while and how revenge is something that is definitely on his mind. Bully Ray said:. “I’m...
IMPACT! Wrestling TV Tapings Spoilers From January 14th in Atlanta, GA
BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances
Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
Eddie Edwards Say He's "Confident" He Will Regain The Impact Wrestling World Championship
Ahead of last Fridays match with Jonathan Gresham at Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill Pay Per View, former Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards explained the reason why he believes he's on the verge of regaining the title. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. I got close at the...
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 8 matchups such as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress and Zyra, Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage, Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton and The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and J.A.S.'s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
Various News: Jake Hager On Hey! (EW), Latest Impact Digital Media Match Features Jacob Fatu
-- A brand new episode pf RJ City's Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, Impact Wrestling's latest Digital Media match...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
Vinny Pacifico On Drawing Inspiration From Bryan Danielson, More
How did All Elite Wrestling star Bryan Danielson inspire Vinny Pacifico to enter the squared circle?. Who better to ask than the AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation regular himself?. During his recent appearance on Fightful’s The Spotlight, Pacifico answered that question, and so much more. Featured below are the...
Seth Rollins Says He Really Feels Like He’ll Be Main Eventing This Year's WrestleMania
Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who is one of the biggest stars not only in the WWE, but in all of wrestling, never really had the chance and the privilege of main-eventing The Grandest Stage Of Them All despite his accomplishments and all of his success in the business. Seth Rollins, who...
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, WWE Sunday Stunner Lineup
-- Thunder Rosa's latest vlog has surfaced on the former AEW Women's World Champion's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring part-two of Rosa's trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars will be in Corbin, Kentucky tonight, where The Corbin...
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
Mike Bailey Says Kevin Owens Was A Big Part Of His Growth As A Pro Wrestler
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey spoke with METRO on a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Kevin Owens was a big part of his growth as a professional wrestler. Mike Bailey said:. “Kevin Steen, now Owens, was a big part of my growth as a...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Tony Schiavone Says You Can't Have A TV Company Run A Wrestling Company
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as why he knew from the very start that WCW would not work as a TV company was the one calling the shots and you can't have a TV company running a pro wrestling company.
Bully Ray Says WWE Should Book A Family vs. Family Match In The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE should book a Rhodes family vs. Anoa’i family match between Cody and Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. Bully...
Matt Hardy Reveals Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became A Top Star
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why WWE didn’t turn 16-time World Champion John Cena heel after Cena became a top star in the company.
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
Ric Flair Says AEW Should Put The Tag Team Titles On Jeff Jarrett And Jay Lethal
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he has always been a huge fan of Jay Lethal and how he does not mind if AEW puts the Tag Team Titles on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
