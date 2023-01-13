ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rajah.com

Bully Ray Says He Plans On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling For A While

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he plans on sticking around IMPACT Wrestling for a while and how revenge is something that is definitely on his mind. Bully Ray said:. “I’m...
IMPACT! Wrestling TV Tapings Spoilers From January 14th in Atlanta, GA

BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
ATLANTA, GA
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 8 matchups such as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress and Zyra, Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage, Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton and The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and J.A.S.'s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood.
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Vinny Pacifico On Drawing Inspiration From Bryan Danielson, More

How did All Elite Wrestling star Bryan Danielson inspire Vinny Pacifico to enter the squared circle?. Who better to ask than the AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation regular himself?. During his recent appearance on Fightful’s The Spotlight, Pacifico answered that question, and so much more. Featured below are the...
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, WWE Sunday Stunner Lineup

-- Thunder Rosa's latest vlog has surfaced on the former AEW Women's World Champion's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring part-two of Rosa's trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars will be in Corbin, Kentucky tonight, where The Corbin...
CORBIN, KY
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement

A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Tony Schiavone Says You Can't Have A TV Company Run A Wrestling Company

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as why he knew from the very start that WCW would not work as a TV company was the one calling the shots and you can't have a TV company running a pro wrestling company.
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
CALIFORNIA STATE

