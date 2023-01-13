Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 8 matchups such as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress and Zyra, Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage, Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton and The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and J.A.S.'s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will address the WWE Universe following his return during last week's episode of the show. According to WrestleTix,...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three More Matches For This Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on Bandido in Singles action and Jake Hager go up against "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. All Elite Wrestling recently added three more matches and a segment to the lineup of...
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion
Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
rajah.com
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
rajah.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Already Back at WWE Offices & Suggesting Changes
– Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was positioned by both McMahon himself and the other members of leadership strictly to facilitate selling the company but it appears that guidance has already changed. Dave Meltzer reported on f4wonline.com that McMahon is already back in the office and “suggesting changes”, though the context of that wasn’t explained further.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (1/13/2023): Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California with this week's installment of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for this week's one-hour AEW on TNT program is Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT Championship, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King, Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
rajah.com
Brody King Comments On His One-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Responds
Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming "#AllElite." "I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago starring...
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
rajah.com
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time
One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens take on Sami Zayn in a Singles Match. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Below is the full...
rajah.com
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
rajah.com
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Hypes Special Ring Gear For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
"The Monster of all Monsters" will be sporting some fancy footwear during tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, which emanates from The Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. this evening starting at 8/7c, Braun Strowman took to social media to tease new ring boots for his match against GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
rajah.com
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/14): Roanoke, Virginia
WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated from the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (1/13/2023): Resch Center, Green Bay, WI.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program returns this evening from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin with another jam-packed action as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. On tap for tonight's show is Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, as...
rajah.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Competed In His Debut Match At WWE SummerSlam 2020 Without A Contract
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as how he competed in his debut match at the 2020 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Seth Rollins without a contract. Dominik Mysterio said:. “I did SummerSlam without being on contract....
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Ended Up Competing For AEW After Signing With The Company
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he ended up competing for AEW after signing with them in a behind-the-scenes role.
