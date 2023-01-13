Read full article on original website
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
Matt Hardy Reveals Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became A Top Star
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why WWE didn’t turn 16-time World Champion John Cena heel after Cena became a top star in the company.
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances
Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Ended Up Competing For AEW After Signing With The Company
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he ended up competing for AEW after signing with them in a behind-the-scenes role.
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Competed In His Debut Match At WWE SummerSlam 2020 Without A Contract
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as how he competed in his debut match at the 2020 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Seth Rollins without a contract. Dominik Mysterio said:. “I did SummerSlam without being on contract....
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Former WWE, WCW Star Crowbar Talks About His Career Resurgence
Crowbar is riding a career resurgence. During a recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the pro wrestling veteran and former WWE and WCW star spoke about exactly that. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale
Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory
-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/15): Corbin, Kentucky
WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which took place from inside the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy...
Dax Harwood Reveals How He And Cash Wheeler Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how his and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE Performance Center coach and trainer Bill DeMott. Dax Harwood said:. “A lot of people have this...
Mike Bailey Says Kevin Owens Was A Big Part Of His Growth As A Pro Wrestler
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey spoke with METRO on a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Kevin Owens was a big part of his growth as a professional wrestler. Mike Bailey said:. “Kevin Steen, now Owens, was a big part of my growth as a...
WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
LA Knight Reveals What He Has Learned About First-Ever Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, Knight attempted to answer this question. "Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making," Knight said when asked about the much-talked-about new gimmick match during his appearance on the 'After the Bell with Corey Graves' podcast. "There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be."
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon Is The Lifeblood That Allows WWE To Exist
WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently had a conversation with SHAK Wrestling on a variety of topics such as how Stephanie McMahon's passion for the pro wrestling industry is just undeniable and how WWE is her life, so she means a lot to them and the company.
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
Big Match Made Official For WWE SmackDown In Two Weeks
A big match is already official for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, Rey Mysterio made his return, only to be confronted and subsequently attacked by Karrion Kross. This set up...
