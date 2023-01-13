ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement

A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Former WWE, WCW Star Crowbar Talks About His Career Resurgence

Crowbar is riding a career resurgence. During a recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the pro wrestling veteran and former WWE and WCW star spoke about exactly that. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With

-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale

Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory

-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
ROANOKE, VA
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/15): Corbin, Kentucky

WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which took place from inside the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy...
CORBIN, KY
WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)

-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
LA Knight Reveals What He Has Learned About First-Ever Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Ahead of the first-ever Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, Knight attempted to answer this question. "Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making," Knight said when asked about the much-talked-about new gimmick match during his appearance on the 'After the Bell with Corey Graves' podcast. "There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be."
Kofi Kingston Says Stephanie McMahon Is The Lifeblood That Allows WWE To Exist

WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently had a conversation with SHAK Wrestling on a variety of topics such as how Stephanie McMahon's passion for the pro wrestling industry is just undeniable and how WWE is her life, so she means a lot to them and the company.
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
Big Match Made Official For WWE SmackDown In Two Weeks

A big match is already official for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, Rey Mysterio made his return, only to be confronted and subsequently attacked by Karrion Kross. This set up...

