Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Eddie Edwards Say He's "Confident" He Will Regain The Impact Wrestling World Championship
Ahead of last Fridays match with Jonathan Gresham at Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill Pay Per View, former Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards explained the reason why he believes he's on the verge of regaining the title. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. I got close at the...
rajah.com
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Being Able To Balance His Time Between AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars And Fulham FC
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about a number of topics such as how he is able to balance his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC. Tony Khan said:. “I started out, and I would be in the football...
rajah.com
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time
One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Ended Up Competing For AEW After Signing With The Company
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he ended up competing for AEW after signing with them in a behind-the-scenes role.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Says You Can't Have A TV Company Run A Wrestling Company
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as why he knew from the very start that WCW would not work as a TV company was the one calling the shots and you can't have a TV company running a pro wrestling company.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Jeff Jarrett Knows How To Be A Heel
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jeff Jarrett doesn't give a sh*t if he is going to piss people off and how Jarrett knows how to be a heel.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Gives High Praise To The Acclaimed
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he was completely blown away by The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster), who are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, as well as how they are incredible in the ring.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Signing Of Santino Marella
Santino Marella has signed on the dotted line with IMPACT Wrestling. Following his return as the new authority figure replacing Scott D'Amore at the Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Santino Marella has officially joined the company. "Santino Marella has signed with IMPACT Wrestling," the announcement read.
rajah.com
Swerve Strickland On The Mogul Affiliates: "We Move With Mystery And Intrigue"
Who better to ask than the leader of the group himself, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland?. During his chat with the Cruz Show, Swerve shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “We haven’t named this guy [Goetzman] yet, that’s somebody, y’all gotta keep watching the...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Reveals How He And Cash Wheeler Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how his and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE Performance Center coach and trainer Bill DeMott. Dax Harwood said:. “A lot of people have this...
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion
Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
rajah.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Competed In His Debut Match At WWE SummerSlam 2020 Without A Contract
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as how he competed in his debut match at the 2020 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Seth Rollins without a contract. Dominik Mysterio said:. “I did SummerSlam without being on contract....
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances
Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
rajah.com
Booker T Says WWE Should Sign Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how WWE should sign former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as well as how Aldis can really make a difference and he can really make an impression in the WWE.
rajah.com
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
rajah.com
Various News: Jake Hager On Hey! (EW), Latest Impact Digital Media Match Features Jacob Fatu
-- A brand new episode pf RJ City's Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, Impact Wrestling's latest Digital Media match...
Comments / 0