rajah.com

Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com

Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time

One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Says You Can't Have A TV Company Run A Wrestling Company

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as why he knew from the very start that WCW would not work as a TV company was the one calling the shots and you can't have a TV company running a pro wrestling company.
rajah.com

Ric Flair Says Jeff Jarrett Knows How To Be A Heel

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jeff Jarrett doesn't give a sh*t if he is going to piss people off and how Jarrett knows how to be a heel.
rajah.com

Dax Harwood Gives High Praise To The Acclaimed

Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he was completely blown away by The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster), who are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, as well as how they are incredible in the ring.
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
INGLEWOOD, CA
rajah.com

IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Signing Of Santino Marella

Santino Marella has signed on the dotted line with IMPACT Wrestling. Following his return as the new authority figure replacing Scott D'Amore at the Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Santino Marella has officially joined the company. "Santino Marella has signed with IMPACT Wrestling," the announcement read.
rajah.com

Swerve Strickland On The Mogul Affiliates: "We Move With Mystery And Intrigue"

Who better to ask than the leader of the group himself, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland?. During his chat with the Cruz Show, Swerve shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “We haven’t named this guy [Goetzman] yet, that’s somebody, y’all gotta keep watching the...
rajah.com

Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion

Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
rajah.com

Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
rajah.com

Booker T Says WWE Should Sign Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how WWE should sign former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as well as how Aldis can really make a difference and he can really make an impression in the WWE.
rajah.com

Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With

-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.

