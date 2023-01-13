Read full article on original website
Booker T Says WWE Should Sign Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how WWE should sign former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as well as how Aldis can really make a difference and he can really make an impression in the WWE.
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
Dax Harwood Reveals How He And Cash Wheeler Came Up With Their Finishing Maneuver
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how his and Cash Wheeler’s relationship was like with former WWE Performance Center coach and trainer Bill DeMott. Dax Harwood said:. “A lot of people have this...
WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
Vince McMahon Reportedly Already Back at WWE Offices & Suggesting Changes
– Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was positioned by both McMahon himself and the other members of leadership strictly to facilitate selling the company but it appears that guidance has already changed. Dave Meltzer reported on f4wonline.com that McMahon is already back in the office and “suggesting changes”, though the context of that wasn’t explained further.
Bill Simmons Reveals He Is Still Working On The Vince McMahon Docuseries
Bill Simmons, who was named the executive producer of the Vince McMahon docuseries, took to his "Bill Simmons" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how Vince McMahon never really spoke about all the allegations against him as well as the NDAs he signed, which is why he felt Vince will be back to sell the WWE and how he is still working on the massive docuseries about Vince.
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, WWE Sunday Stunner Lineup
-- Thunder Rosa's latest vlog has surfaced on the former AEW Women's World Champion's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring part-two of Rosa's trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars will be in Corbin, Kentucky tonight, where The Corbin...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory
-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Competed In His Debut Match At WWE SummerSlam 2020 Without A Contract
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as how he competed in his debut match at the 2020 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Seth Rollins without a contract. Dominik Mysterio said:. “I did SummerSlam without being on contract....
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
Matt Hardy Reveals Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became A Top Star
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why WWE didn’t turn 16-time World Champion John Cena heel after Cena became a top star in the company.
Ric Flair Says Jeff Jarrett Knows How To Be A Heel
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jeff Jarrett doesn't give a sh*t if he is going to piss people off and how Jarrett knows how to be a heel.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.
Grayson Waller On How He Landed The Role Of Playing Ric Flair On Young Rock
Top WWE NXT Star Grayson Waller had a conversation with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he ended up playing the role of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on Young Rock. Grayson Waller said:. "It was kind of like a lucky time where it was...
Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Gives His Thoughts On Rumors Of A Possible WWE Sale
Former WWE Star and pro wrestling veteran Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as his thoughts on a possible sale of the WWE. "We’ll have to wait and see." "Obviously when deals like this come into place, to not think that the people that are paid to think like this in terms of distribution, television, whatever, that they're not there thinking steps ahead, would be crazy. You know what? We're going to have to just wait and see. I mean, do I think we're going to see WWE taken off the air? No, I don't, But we'll see what happens.”
MJF Shows Off Before-And-After Photos, Gloats About Impressive Body Transformation
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is in better shape than you. If you didn't, the AEW World Champion took to Twitter this weekend to show off some before-and-after photos, before offering some criticism to the "fat f*cks" in the AEW fan-base who can't make the same body transformation that "The Devil" has done.
Jim Ross Explains The Reason Behind Team Angle
During the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and All Elite Wrestling commentator, analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the 2003 Royal Rumble Pay Per View, and reflected on the formation of Team Angle (Kurt Angle, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin). Featured below...
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time
One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
