rajah.com

Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com

Booker T Says WWE Should Sign Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how WWE should sign former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as well as how Aldis can really make a difference and he can really make an impression in the WWE.
rajah.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/15): Corbin, Kentucky

WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which took place from inside the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy...
CORBIN, KY
rajah.com

AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 8 matchups such as Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress and Zyra, Willie Mack vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion The Embassy's Brian Cage, Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton and The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari and J.A.S.'s Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood.
rajah.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Already Back at WWE Offices & Suggesting Changes

– Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was positioned by both McMahon himself and the other members of leadership strictly to facilitate selling the company but it appears that guidance has already changed. Dave Meltzer reported on f4wonline.com that McMahon is already back in the office and “suggesting changes”, though the context of that wasn’t explained further.
rajah.com

WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory

-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
rajah.com

Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
rajah.com

WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)

-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will address the WWE Universe following his return during last week's episode of the show. According to WrestleTix,...
CINCINNATI, OH
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
rajah.com

Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With

-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Ending Of The 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon's reaction to the ending of the 2005 Men's Royal Rumble Match that saw 16-time World Champion John Cena and Batista get eliminated from the matchup at the same time as well as how it ended up being a chaotic situation because Vince tore both his quadriceps and had to be assisted to the back.

