Kenton Winter Show Choir Clinic
Kenton Top Twenty hosted a clinic and performance this past Saturday. The other groups included Lakeland Vocal Motion, Buckeye Valley Visions, and the Kenton Middle School Dimensions. The top performer from Top Twenty was Abi Temple and Faith Phipps from Dimensions. All the groups were credited with doing a great...
HN Senior Class Holding Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
An all you can eat spaghetti dinner will be served Saturday January 28 in the Hardin Northern School cafeteria. It will begin at 3:30 that afternoon and will end at the start of the basketball game against Arlington. The cost of the meal is $10 for adults and $8 for...
HC OSU Extension Offering Fertilizer Certification Program
A three-hour fertilizer certification program will be held in Kenton for any private or commercial applicator who needs to obtain fertilizer certification for the first. This training will be held at the Hardin County OSU Extension office on Friday, February 10. The class will begin at 1 that afternoon. There...
Hardin County 4-H Scholarships Available
Hardin County 4-H announced last week that it is time to apply for the Hardin County 4-H Scholarship by turning in your Ohio Achievement record. Hardin County 4-H will award two $500 scholarships. You must be a current 4-H member in the Class of 2023, and you must have completed...
Girl Scouts Among 15 Agencies Supported by United Way of Hardin County
The United Way of Hardin County supports over 15 area charities and organizations. One of those is the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, which announced recently that orders for their famous Girl Scout cookies are being accepted now. There are 16 Girl Scout troops in Hardin County, so finding a...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which celebrates his birth on January 15, 1929. Dr. King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. Dr. King spoke at Ohio Northern University on January 11, 1968. During...
