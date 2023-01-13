Agriculture Secretary Announces First Recipients of Farmer Veteran Grants Through the Wolf Administration’s Historic PA Farm Bill

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14. “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on display for the past eight days. We are truly Rooted in Progress.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO