Police: Woman caught with drugs in Alcorn County Jail
CORINTH – A woman arrested on a misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop is now facing serious charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the county jail.
CORINTH – A woman arrested on a misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop is now facing serious charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the county jail.
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 3