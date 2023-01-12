ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Police: Woman caught with drugs in Alcorn County Jail

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Murphy

CORINTH – A woman arrested on a misdemeanor warrant during a traffic stop is now facing serious charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the county jail.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
