wamwamfm.com
Drug Bust at Sundale Trailer Court in Washington
On Friday, officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court after receiving a complaint of suspected drug activity taking place. Officers came into contact with one of the residents, who initially provided a false name but was later confirmed to be 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz. Oscar was wanted out of Daviess County for multiple misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrants. Oscar was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. The officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant. In total, officers reported locating approximately 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia. Oscar was arrested on his warrants and new charges of dealing in cocaine and falsely informing. Also arrested was 41-year-old Enrique Tapia-Gonzalez for possession of methamphetamine.
WISH-TV
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana State Police Looking for Motor Carrier Inspectors
In observance of Martin Luther King Day, all city, county, state and federal offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery today. The City of Bloomington’s annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration will be held tonight at the Buskirk Chumley Theater. The event is free and will start with a reception at 6:00.
WTHI
1027wbow.com
Clay City officers seek help in theft investigation
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Clay City Police Department, three people attempted to steal an ATM from the First Farmers Bank, and officers are now asking the community for help identifying the suspects. About a week ago, three masked people attempted to steal...
1027wbow.com
President of the NAACP reflects on the importance of MLK Day
Terre Haute, IN. (WTWO/WAWV) — Members of the NAACP reflected on the meaning of MLK Day this evening. Sylvester Edwards is the president of the local chapter and he believes the holiday has made a big impact in the Wabash Valley. Edwards explains how Terre Haute is showing its...
1027wbow.com
Knox County social services hub to open in March
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the the Knox County Public Library’s Bloebaum-Fuller annex building was in danger of being demolished. But throughout 2022, thanks to a number of organizations throughout the county– particularly the library, Good Samaritan Hospital and Children and Family services– it’s now set to open with a new name and a new purpose.
1027wbow.com
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
WTHI
Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences. The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer...
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department investigating the theft of a gravestone
BROWN CO. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred at the Fleener Cemetery located on Upper Oak Ridge Road. A gravestone from Fleener Cemetery was recently found at the Rockville Cemetery in Rockville, Indiana, dumped, along with a cross with no identifying marks.
Indiana Daily Student
'It’s my whole life:' Delilah’s Pet Shop struggles after city ban
For 40 years, Delilah’s Pet Shop has provided pets for the Bloomington community. But on Jan. 1, a city ordinance banning the retail sale of cats and dogs took effect, forcing the store to adapt. “It’s so quiet now,” owner Lesli Henderson-Miller said. “Before, we could hear the sounds...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
1027wbow.com
Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American Legion building in Cayuga. INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said they were looking to make it a reduced conflict intersection, or RCI.
1027wbow.com
ISU students participate in MLK Day of Service
Terre Haute, IN (WTWO/WAWV) Over 100 Indiana State Sycamores joined Americans across the country to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Alex Whitmore, Assistant Director for the ISU Center for Community Engagement, was proud to say that “Sycamores were out and about serving the community today!”
1027wbow.com
5 displaced after a fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a garage fire that spread to a two-story apartment this morning. Crews responded to 608 N 5th Street in Charleston to calls of a garage fire. Officials said that the garage was attached to a two-story home. The fire would spread to the two-story structure.
WTHI
Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay City Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in an attempted theft. The department posted these images on its Facebook last week. Officers say three individuals attempted to steal the First Farmers ATM. The masked suspects arrived in the truck. The department is...
1027wbow.com
THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street. Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident. “At approximately 1...
1027wbow.com
Exhibit honoring Eva Kor coming to CANDLES
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With International Holocaust Remembrance Day around the corner, CANDLES Holocaust Museum is getting ready to honor its founder with a new exhibit as colorful as she was. The new exhibit includes a collection of scarves that Kor wore through the years. The wall stands out...
