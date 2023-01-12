Read full article on original website
Clay City officers seek help in theft investigation
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Clay City Police Department, three people attempted to steal an ATM from the First Farmers Bank, and officers are now asking the community for help identifying the suspects. About a week ago, three masked people attempted to steal...
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
Knox County social services hub to open in March
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the the Knox County Public Library’s Bloebaum-Fuller annex building was in danger of being demolished. But throughout 2022, thanks to a number of organizations throughout the county– particularly the library, Good Samaritan Hospital and Children and Family services– it’s now set to open with a new name and a new purpose.
Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American Legion building in Cayuga. INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said they were looking to make it a reduced conflict intersection, or RCI.
THFD responds to structure fire near 23rd and Sycamore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Vigo County Dispatch, the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a house fire on Monday in the area of 23rd Street and Sycamore Street. Terre Haute Fire Department’s Captain James Holbert commented on the incident. “At approximately 1...
5 displaced after a fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a garage fire that spread to a two-story apartment this morning. Crews responded to 608 N 5th Street in Charleston to calls of a garage fire. Officials said that the garage was attached to a two-story home. The fire would spread to the two-story structure.
ISU students participate in MLK Day of Service
Terre Haute, IN (WTWO/WAWV) Over 100 Indiana State Sycamores joined Americans across the country to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Alex Whitmore, Assistant Director for the ISU Center for Community Engagement, was proud to say that “Sycamores were out and about serving the community today!”
Firefighter falls through floor, hurt in apartment fire
TERRE Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute firefighters were called to the scene of a “multi-occupancy apartment fire” Sunday morning shortly before 7:00 a.m. Seven apartments within the two-story building were showing heavy smoke and flames upon the arrival of crews. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry...
Students learn the legacy of MLK
Terre Haute, IN. (WTWO/WAWV) — The City of Terre Haute Human Relations Commission and the Terre Haute Chapter of the NAACP put on a Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Summit. Students and community members gathered at the Booker T. Washington Community Center to engage in discussions of civil tolerance and social justice.
Vermillion School hosts first-ever ‘Winter Carnival’
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Van Duyn Elementary School decided to give families something to celebrate over the long weekend. The school hosted its first ever “winter carnival” event, hosting hundreds of children– and for students at the school, Ronda Foster said it came free of charge. “The...
