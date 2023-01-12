VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American Legion building in Cayuga. INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay said they were looking to make it a reduced conflict intersection, or RCI.

