Virginia State

Wanda Lou Bosworth
3d ago

I don’t understand why they want to do this when there’s still a powerful variant still out there. Mask wearing is going back to wearing it in public. What is going to happen to the elderly people and the disabled people that can’t afford to buy food? Food is still high. You can’t buy any eggs under 5.00 dollars. It’s pitiful! But, go ahead and stop it! 😡

royalexaminer.com

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8....
wdayradionow.com

VA to offer all Veterans free crisis care

(Washington, DC) -- All veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis will soon be able to access free care. The VA says effective Tuesday, all veterans can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility and receive treatment at no cost. The program will include up to 30 days of inpatient...
rewind1051.com

Mega Millions benefitted Virginia

Although the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket last week was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings from October until last Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated 29- million dollars in profit, according to the Virginia Lottery. By state law, all of that money goes back into K-12 public education.
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
publicradioeast.org

Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year

The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
NBC12

Virginia Parole Board working to increase transparency

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Parole Board is working to make itself more transparent after a total overhaul by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) during his first days in office. The commonwealth got rid of parole in 1995 with a few exceptions. This included people who reached a certain...
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
WJLA

Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
