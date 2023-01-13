Read full article on original website
Wanda Lou Bosworth
3d ago
I don’t understand why they want to do this when there’s still a powerful variant still out there. Mask wearing is going back to wearing it in public. What is going to happen to the elderly people and the disabled people that can’t afford to buy food? Food is still high. You can’t buy any eggs under 5.00 dollars. It’s pitiful! But, go ahead and stop it! 😡
WJLA
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for $1 billion in tax cuts. Here what you need to know
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the governor's tax relief proposal in the House appropriations committee meeting. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that Youngkin said has already been provided. The...
Virginia boosts mortgage relief assistance to $50,000
Virginia Housing announced changes to the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program (VMPR) that are designed to deliver more help to more people who were financially impacted by the pandemic.
royalexaminer.com
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8....
wdayradionow.com
VA to offer all Veterans free crisis care
(Washington, DC) -- All veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis will soon be able to access free care. The VA says effective Tuesday, all veterans can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility and receive treatment at no cost. The program will include up to 30 days of inpatient...
rewind1051.com
Mega Millions benefitted Virginia
Although the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket last week was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings from October until last Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated 29- million dollars in profit, according to the Virginia Lottery. By state law, all of that money goes back into K-12 public education.
Richmond receives $465k for eviction prevention programs
This year, Virginia is sending nearly $3 million to seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in the state. This includes one program in Richmond, which is the city with the highest rates of eviction in Virginia and some of the highest rates in the country.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 23%; new cases down 6% last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
Lawmakers in Va. set to discuss testing rape suspects
Lawmakers in Richmond are discussing a proposed bill that was created after a News 3 Investigation uncovered concerns from rape survivors.
publicradioeast.org
Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year
The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
NBC12
Virginia Parole Board working to increase transparency
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Parole Board is working to make itself more transparent after a total overhaul by Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) during his first days in office. The commonwealth got rid of parole in 1995 with a few exceptions. This included people who reached a certain...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
10 direct payments between $300 and $1,050 being sent by March – see who qualifies for cash
THE new year is bringing new money for millions of Americans in the form of direct payments. There are 10 different automatic payments, ranging from $300 to $1,050, being sent through March. Inflation is taking a toll on the wallets of consumers. The current inflation rate stands at 6.5 percent.
WJLA
Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
Virginians come together in the service of others this King Day
Hundreds of Central Virginia volunteers came together on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the Civil Rights leader's legacy in the service of others.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
Augusta Free Press
Moms Demand Action: Virginia governor putting politics over safety of communities
More than 250 volunteers from the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action gathered in Richmond Friday to push for gun safety measures during their annual Advocacy Day. Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts and Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Vice...
Power to enforce health rules on landlords advances in new Virginia House bill
A proposal to expand localities' power to enforce health and safety standards against landlords passed its first hurdle Thursday, winning support from both tenants' advocates and industry groups.
