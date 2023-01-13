ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

3M announces plan to convert Brookhaven property into park

By Eric Fleischauer Metro Editor
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago

The former Brookhaven Middle School will be demolished early this year and the 15 acres on which it sits will be turned into a park that could include splash pads, a playground, picnic areas and athletic facilities, according to an announcement Thursday by 3M Co.

Comments / 0

