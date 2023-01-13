ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?

If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money?

Since the pandemic started, it’s been difficult to buy used cars at reasonable prices. While experts say the situation might improve this year, inflation could still elevate prices in every state. Additionally, dealer markups for the most popular models continue to pop up. If you can’t wait for a better deal, getting a car that … The post What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650

When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Lexus RZ Sport Concept Is An Electric SUV That Wants To Be A Race Car

A host of intriguing new Lexus models have been unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon and of them all, the RZ Sport Concept is perhaps the most striking. The car is based on the road-going RZ but has benefited from a host of changes to improve its performance while also making it look much more dramatic. It is bathed in a shade of white dubbed Hakugin and has a number of bright blue accents, including across the front fascia and the roof.
Jay Leno Showcases A Very Unique Italian, Lancia V-8 From The 1930s

It’s hard to say which of the cars featured on Jay Leno’s Garage is the most unique, but this 1930 Lancia Dilambda, we reckon, is pretty close to the top. Sadly, in our times, the Italian carmaker has degraded to a second-rate car company that makes a single (and very awful) model – the Ypsilon. In the past, however, the Legacy manufacturer was a force to be reckoned with both in terms of innovations and performance. Long before the Delta, 037, and Stratos came along, there was a luxury model called the Dilambda. Philippo Sole from Milan, Italy, is lucky enough to own a 1930 example of the V-8-powered Lancia, and he tells its tale alongside Leno.
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach

The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Artist Designs Spectacular Porsche 918 Spyder Hypercar Successor

The pictures you see below depict an imaginary machine called the 973 GT, a digital artist's impression of what a successor to the magnificent Porsche 918 Spyder might look like. Why are we showing you this? Because Porsche is working on a successor to the 918 as we speak, and we're impatient.

