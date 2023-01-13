Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
US Air Force veteran totaled $392k Audi R8 he spent nearly two years waiting for within 12 hours of getting behind wheel
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle. The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox. But after...
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money?
Since the pandemic started, it’s been difficult to buy used cars at reasonable prices. While experts say the situation might improve this year, inflation could still elevate prices in every state. Additionally, dealer markups for the most popular models continue to pop up. If you can’t wait for a better deal, getting a car that … The post What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
Carscoops
Lexus RZ Sport Concept Is An Electric SUV That Wants To Be A Race Car
A host of intriguing new Lexus models have been unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon and of them all, the RZ Sport Concept is perhaps the most striking. The car is based on the road-going RZ but has benefited from a host of changes to improve its performance while also making it look much more dramatic. It is bathed in a shade of white dubbed Hakugin and has a number of bright blue accents, including across the front fascia and the roof.
Top Speed
Jay Leno Showcases A Very Unique Italian, Lancia V-8 From The 1930s
It’s hard to say which of the cars featured on Jay Leno’s Garage is the most unique, but this 1930 Lancia Dilambda, we reckon, is pretty close to the top. Sadly, in our times, the Italian carmaker has degraded to a second-rate car company that makes a single (and very awful) model – the Ypsilon. In the past, however, the Legacy manufacturer was a force to be reckoned with both in terms of innovations and performance. Long before the Delta, 037, and Stratos came along, there was a luxury model called the Dilambda. Philippo Sole from Milan, Italy, is lucky enough to own a 1930 example of the V-8-powered Lancia, and he tells its tale alongside Leno.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Listen to This C8 Corvette Equipped With a Handmade Titanium Exhaust System
Photo | SchwaaFilmsThe C8 Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 already sound great but this Ryft exhaust cranks it to 11.
Artist Designs Spectacular Porsche 918 Spyder Hypercar Successor
The pictures you see below depict an imaginary machine called the 973 GT, a digital artist's impression of what a successor to the magnificent Porsche 918 Spyder might look like. Why are we showing you this? Because Porsche is working on a successor to the 918 as we speak, and we're impatient.
Comments / 0