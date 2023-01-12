San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team grabbed four wins in singles play on day two of the Torero Tennis Classic on Saturday at the Hogan Tennis Center. Only one round of singles was scheduled for Saturday. The first match of the day featured freshman Noor Carrington face Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe from UC Santa Barbara. Gonzalez-Ballbe was victorious in the first set, 6-4, before Carrington narrowly edged the second, 7-5, to force a ten-point tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, the UC Santa Barbara player narrowly held off the Tiger to win 10-7 and claim the match.

