LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Hosts No. 1 Oklahoma In Home Opener
BATON ROUGE – No. 13 LSU Gymnastics is set to host No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday, January 16, at 2 p.m. CT in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The squad’s home opener against the Sooners will be televised on ESPN2 for the Tigers third showing on national television. Bart Conner will be on the play-by-play call with Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be the on-site reporter.
LSUSports.net
Legacy Cemented
After giving a speech in LSU’s practice facility, Seimone Augustus second-lined to history. “In true Louisiana fashion, the Augustus family has a special surprise for Seimone,” read public address announcer Dan Borne. Unbeknownst to Augustus, a brass band appeared and the celebration began, as she danced her way...
LSUSports.net
No. 5 LSU Set To Host Auburn and Unveil Seimone Augustus Statue
BATON ROUGE – No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC) is off to its best in program history and on Sunday the Tigers will honor a member from the team who held the previous best start as Seimone Augustus is set to become the first female student-athlete from LSU with her own statue before LSU’s game against Auburn (10-6, 0-4 SEC).
LSUSports.net
Seven Tigers Appear in Perfect Game Top 150 Juniors Ranking
BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 150 College Juniors by Perfect Game. LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes is No. 8; first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 16; right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 61; right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 88; right-handed pitcher Blake Money is No. 119; and shortstop Jordan Thompson is No. 128.
LSUSports.net
Three Tigers Ranked Among 2023 Top 100 College Sophomores
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 100 College Sophomores by Perfect Game. LSU third baseman Tommy White is No. 2 on the list; right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is No. 6; and right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 12. White, a product...
LSUSports.net
Five Listed in D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball Top 100 Rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five total LSU players have been listed in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball Top 100 rankings entering the 2023 season, including junior outfielder Ciara Briggs, junior infielder Danieca Coffey and graduate students infielder Georgia Clark, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants. Briggs ranks...
LSUSports.net
Basketball Falls On The Road To No. 4 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018 and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
LSUSports.net
LSU Track and Field Wins 10 Event Titles to Open Up 2023 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program opened up its 2023 season on Friday afternoon at the Carl Maddox Field House. The Purple Tiger was highlighted with 10 event titles and four top-ten marks added to the LSU history book. The day was kicked off for...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Grab Four Singles Wins on Day Two of Torero Tennis Classic
San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team grabbed four wins in singles play on day two of the Torero Tennis Classic on Saturday at the Hogan Tennis Center. Only one round of singles was scheduled for Saturday. The first match of the day featured freshman Noor Carrington face Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe from UC Santa Barbara. Gonzalez-Ballbe was victorious in the first set, 6-4, before Carrington narrowly edged the second, 7-5, to force a ten-point tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, the UC Santa Barbara player narrowly held off the Tiger to win 10-7 and claim the match.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Conclude the Winston-Salem PTT
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Three LSU tennis players conclude their run at the Winston-Salem PTT at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. Stefan Latinovic, Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard represented the Tigers on the court this past week. “Stefan had an excellent tournament, he has put in the time and hard...
