ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Police presence at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
LEXINGTON, NC
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Road closed due to damaged Duke power line

Winston-Salem officials said part of Robinhood Road near Robinwood Circle is closed, Sunday due to a damaged Duke power pole. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Duke Energy is addressing the issue on scene. The road will be closed for an undetermined amount...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Minor hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Police are investigating after a teenager was hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday morning. Officers responded to a reported shooting and car crash at the 2800 block of Thomasville Road around 1 a.m. Four people were in a car, including a 20-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old, and a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
MEBANE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy