People living on Pembroke Road in Greensboro concerned about speeding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood. A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive. FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over […]
WXII 12
Police presence at Lexington shopping center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
cbs17
Firefighters extinguish ‘fully involved’ tractor trailer fire in Durham, fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said their firefighters extinguished a fully-involved tractor trailer fire Sunday morning. At about 11:46 a.m., crews said they were called to the 3600 block of N. Duke St. in reference to the first. When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved...
WXII 12
Road closed due to damaged Duke power line
Winston-Salem officials said part of Robinhood Road near Robinwood Circle is closed, Sunday due to a damaged Duke power pole. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Duke Energy is addressing the issue on scene. The road will be closed for an undetermined amount...
WXII 12
Minor hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem
Police are investigating after a teenager was hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday morning. Officers responded to a reported shooting and car crash at the 2800 block of Thomasville Road around 1 a.m. Four people were in a car, including a 20-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old, and a...
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. A 59-year-old Thomasville resident was going […]
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
WXII 12
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say
MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
WXII 12
Firefighter makes history as first African-American woman to earn 'Captain' title for GFD
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad firefighter is making history, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain for the Greensboro Fire Department. Temeka Brown is a fire inspector who has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for about a decade. "Firefighter is the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem community activist calls on city leaders to take action after weekend shootings
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A community activist is calling on Winston-Salem city leaders to do something after this weekend's gun violence left a 12-year-old dead and four other teenagers hurt. Founder of H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach Frankie Gist said he's fed up with the gun violence. He's not only urging city...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
