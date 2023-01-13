ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival

A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Deputy City Manager of Internal Services

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Deputy City Manager of Internal Services. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Deputy City Manager of Internal Services assists with the day-to-day administration and operations of internal services departments and functions as well as implementation of City Council priorities. Major responsibilities include consulting with and advising the City Manager on management of administrative matters and community and operational needs, leading the execution of administrative initiatives, and enacting complex policies and programs set by the City Council to fulfill the goals and objectives of the City.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Crash Leaves Passengers Trapped on Greyhound Bus in Chehalis During January 1963 Cold Snap

Icy weekend weather trapped 19 passengers and a driver on a Greyhound bus for an hour in Chehalis during the early morning of Monday, Jan. 14, 1963, after the bus skidded on ice into a utility pole, The Chronicle reported. The live power lines had to be removed before the 20 individuals on the bus could leave. The bus crashed into the utility pole at the corner of 13th Street and McFadden Avenue at 2:52 a.m.
CHEHALIS, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Charged With 30 Felonies for Alleged Mail Theft

Thirty separate felony charges were filed in Lewis County Superior Court Friday against the 40-year-old Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail. Amber K. Ingram, also known as Amber K. Rushton, returned to Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday after being released on $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.
ONALASKA, WA
The Suburban Times

Who Are We Building For?: Housing & Access in Tacoma

Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As Tacoma grows and changes, what would you like to see in the City of Destiny? Housing and transportation are deeply interconnected and our policies on both influence who can access opportunities and services. Join us for a panel exploring how Tacomans’ needs and wants both match up and differ as we dive into what a future Tacoma could look like. This free Friday Forum panel event from Downtown On the Go will be held on January 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma HQ (4702 S 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405) and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Jason Gauthier (South Sound Housing Affordability Partners), Brendan Nelson (Empowering People in Communities), and Tyler Garretson (Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft

The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKVILLE, WA
KING-5

Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
KIRKLAND, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases

Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy