thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
myedmondsnews.com
In the Legislature: Groups gather in Olympia to discuss Washington ‘Age Wave’
With the state legislative session underway, a coalition advocating for older Washingtonians gathered Thursday to discuss priorities for 2023. The “Age Wave Coalition” breakfast in Olympia focused on the issues families and the state face with a rapidly aging population. Rep. Steve Tharinger is a longtime member of...
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Lewis County Is Not Just Conservative — It’s Extremist
It is fair to say Lewis County is a more than “conservative” area. The 64.44% Lewis County vote for Joe Kent last November, by far the greatest margin in his favor of any county in the 3rd Congressional District, marks Lewis County as an area of “extremist” right-wing political views, not merely conservative.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Deputy City Manager of Internal Services
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Deputy City Manager of Internal Services. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Deputy City Manager of Internal Services assists with the day-to-day administration and operations of internal services departments and functions as well as implementation of City Council priorities. Major responsibilities include consulting with and advising the City Manager on management of administrative matters and community and operational needs, leading the execution of administrative initiatives, and enacting complex policies and programs set by the City Council to fulfill the goals and objectives of the City.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Crash Leaves Passengers Trapped on Greyhound Bus in Chehalis During January 1963 Cold Snap
Icy weekend weather trapped 19 passengers and a driver on a Greyhound bus for an hour in Chehalis during the early morning of Monday, Jan. 14, 1963, after the bus skidded on ice into a utility pole, The Chronicle reported. The live power lines had to be removed before the 20 individuals on the bus could leave. The bus crashed into the utility pole at the corner of 13th Street and McFadden Avenue at 2:52 a.m.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
redmond-reporter.com
Family fears son’s killer could be freed from Washington state prison
Nearly 40 years ago, Kathryn Eng’s brother was murdered in the family’s home in Issaquah. Her brother, Mark Wallace, was just 14 years old when he was killed by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals. In 1985, Schoenhals, then age 20, was sentenced to life in...
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Charged With 30 Felonies for Alleged Mail Theft
Thirty separate felony charges were filed in Lewis County Superior Court Friday against the 40-year-old Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail. Amber K. Ingram, also known as Amber K. Rushton, returned to Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday after being released on $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.
The Suburban Times
Who Are We Building For?: Housing & Access in Tacoma
Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As Tacoma grows and changes, what would you like to see in the City of Destiny? Housing and transportation are deeply interconnected and our policies on both influence who can access opportunities and services. Join us for a panel exploring how Tacomans’ needs and wants both match up and differ as we dive into what a future Tacoma could look like. This free Friday Forum panel event from Downtown On the Go will be held on January 27th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma HQ (4702 S 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405) and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Jason Gauthier (South Sound Housing Affordability Partners), Brendan Nelson (Empowering People in Communities), and Tyler Garretson (Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).
Chronicle
Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft
The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police: Rape suspect extradited from New York to Thurston County after investigation
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A rape suspect is being extradited from New York back to Thurston County to stand trial, following a months-long investigation by Olympia Police. According to the police department, an officer was temporarily assigned to their detective division in June 2022. The officer investigated a rape case with few leads, authorities say.
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday
Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
