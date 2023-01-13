ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Plan To Aggressively Pursue Tom Brady

According to Jonathan Jones, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to aggressively pursue signing Buccaneers QB Tom Brady as a free agent this offseason to replace QB Derek Carr. The prevailing belief in NFL circles, per Jones, is that Brady will play again in 2023 at the age of 46, but it won’t be in Tampa Bay. His contract is set to expire and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement

Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers.  According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job.  The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
FanSided

3 reasons Tom Brady is the right QB to save the Raiders

The Raiders are reportedly set to be all in on Tom Brady in free agency and Las Vegas is making the right push at QB to save the franchise. Las Vegas Raiders fans know that Derek Carr is gone. The veteran quarterback was benched for the final games of the 2022 regular season and now the franchise is looking for a trade partner. If they can’t find one, he’ll be released. But the natural follow-up to the Carr scenario is to ask who will be replacing him under center for the silver and black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday Morning

The NFL World wants to see a head coach fired on this Sunday morning.  Saturday night, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.  Following the game, fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley to be ...
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
Athlon Sports

Patriots Assistant Reportedly Turns Down Head Coaching Interview

New England Patriots fans haven't gotten a whole lot of good news lately, as their team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. But some arrived Saturday. It sounds like defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will be back with the team in 2023. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported ...
The Spun

NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew

NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE

