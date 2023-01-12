Read full article on original website
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine
Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
A Reddit User Asks ‘Who Is The Most Influential Person In Maine?’
As of this moment, I'd say it would be whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot!. I love causally surfing Reddit, because you find a ton of interesting topics and opinions on a variety of topics. Best of all, it comes without all the judgement and nastiness of Twitter & Facebook. It's a chill place to hang.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
Could This Be the Perfect Candidate for A New State Flag?
I'm on the bandwagon that Maine should've changed the state flag. Ok, notI'll admit it. I think the current Maine State Flag is kind of lame. While I am deeply proud of where I live, I feel like there's so much going on with it, it's really hard to tell what the point is. The meaning gets a bit lost in all the busy-ness of the design.
So How Did Maine’s Legal Weed Sales Fare in 2022 Compared to 2021?
It only took 4 years for the state to figure it out. Most of you may remember, and if you don't it's because you enjoyed too much of it... But in 2016, Maine initially passed a recreational cannabis law, making it legal to possess certain amounts of cannabis. We'd had a robust, if not slightly comical, medical cannabis program for years leading up to this moment.
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
Former News Center Maine Journalist Chris Rose has Died at 63
News Center Maine said reporter and journalist Chris Rose died Wednesday after a cardiac event at the age of 63. Rose leaves behind his two daughters, Duffy and Miranda. Rose Worked at News Center Maine for Over 30 Years. Chris Rose spent over 30 years working at WCSH from 1986...
Winning Ticket Sold in Maine for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion
For the first time ever someone bought the winning ticket in Maine for the Mega Millions grand prize of $1.35 billion. Mainer is the Single Ticket Holder for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion. The winner got all the numbers right in Friday nights drawing - 30, 43, 45,...
Maine May Soon Send You Unclaimed Money You Didn’t Know You Had
Thanks to the recent relief checks, you might get money from the Maine Unclaimed Property List you didn't even know was owed to you. Have you ever checked the unclaimed property list? It's worth a look, because you never know. You might have some money there. Unclaimed property can be things like money left in bank accounts you haven't used in a long time, insurance premium payouts that couldn't find their way to you, unpaid refunds, and things you forgot about years ago. The money is just sitting there, waiting for you to pick it up. Currently, Maine is holding $303,462,851 in unclaimed property.
Dr. Nirav Shah Appointed to U.S. CDC as Principal Deputy Director
Dr. Nirav Shah is moving to the role of Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. He is leaving his current position as Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after being appointed by Governor Janet Mills on Thursday. Dr. Nirav Shah Assumes the...
