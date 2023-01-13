Many streets blocked after shots fired call in Fresno community, Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office says

A homicide in a Fresno neighborhood was confirmed Friday morning by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Leadville Court, the sheriff's office said. That's around the corner from where our ABC13 crew was on Bright Sunrise Trail.

When our crew arrived, they found a large police presence at the corner of Tabor Mills and Bright Sunrise Trail for several hours.

It's unclear whether the shots fired on Leadville Court are connected to the scene on Bright Sunrise. ABC13 spoke to concerned neighbors who confirmed they heard gunshots at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

One man said he was driving around the corner on his way home when it happened. He said he witnessed shots being fired down Bright Sunrise, describing a group of teens or young adults were in some sort of fight. He said some of them ran onto the porch of a nearby home.

"Then one of them took a gun out and started shooting in the air. Not at anybody but just shooting. Maybe to scare whoever they were running away from," Raul Ramirez said.

The sheriff's office said a homicide investigation remains ongoing, though few confirmed details about what led up to it were released.