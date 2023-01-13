ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

chatsports.com

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen says Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson return tonight at Detroit. “It’s good to have some bodies back.”. Cole Sillinger and Gavin Bayreuther come out as scratches. Elvis Merzlikins starts in net.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 14, 2023. #CBJ #LGRW get refs Jake...
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to the TD Garden for a best of the Atlantic Division match-up tonight!. Both teams lost on Thursday and will be looking to bounce back.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Game 42 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Colorado Avalanche

As we officially enter the second half of the season, the Ottawa Senators will be looking to break the 0.500 plateau that’s haunted them for the last month. After a decisive 5-3 win at Mullett Arena, the Sens will be visiting the defending Stanley Cup Champions in Denver tonight to try to get on a roll.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Highlight Of The Night: NHL 1st

The Flames split their two-game set in St. Louis with a big win last night, and the highlight of the game comes from the stick of Wranglers call-up Walker Duehr, who scored his first career NHL goal. Duehr opened the scoring in the game with his second period marker that came off a sweet Nazem Kadri pass with the second assist going to Trevor Lewis. Walker is the first South Dakota-born player in the National League, and as such is the first South Dakotan to score a goal in the show!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

