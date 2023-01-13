Read full article on original website
Tiffany Dawn Fivecoate, 38
Tiffany Dawn Fivecoate, 38, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023. She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 11, 1984, and raised in Pioneer by parents Tom and Jammie Richmond. Tiffany graduated from North Central High School in 2002 where she participated in cheerleading and softball, as...
Dana D. Puckett, 76
Dana D. Puckett, 76, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Dana was born June 16, 1946, in Grover Hill, Ohio, son of the late Harold and Mary (Barker) Puckett. He attended Grover Hill High School. Dana married Stella M. Rangel on April 1, 1965, in Payne, Ohio, and she survives. He worked as a core setter at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, for over 26 years. In retirement, Dana worked as a laborer for Delaware Township, Defiance County. Dana enjoyed watching NASCAR and participating in local demolition derbies, winning several competitions in the area over the years. Dana was also an avid outdoorsman, and spent many hours in the woods, hunting and cutting firewood.
Amber L. McCullough, 39
Amber L. McCullough, 39, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 7, 2023, in her residence. Amber was born October 4, 1983, in Lima, Ohio, daughter of Ronald Maxwell and Nancy Cass. She was a 2002 graduate of Continental High School. She married Jesus Orona in November 2009, and he preceded her in death. Amber then married Ryan McCullough in January 2022, and he survives. Amber most recently worked at Matsu in Edgerton, Ohio, and prior to that as an STNA. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her children.
Three Die In House Fire
In Fremont…a mother and three children have die in a house fire, early Saturday. Crews were dispatched to East Toledo Street. Flames and smoke engulfed the place as the fire teams deployed at the scene. All four victims were taken to Cameron Hospital in Angola…the three children were pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother was flown to the burn center at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She later died, officials confirm. All four victims were found together in one bedroom, official say. The investigation into the deadly blaze is on at this hour by both state and local officials.
McKillips In Court
An Ohio man…who federal officials say is a member of the far-right anti-government group the “boogaloo boys” pleads not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his plea during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were included in an indictment that was handed up last week by a federal grand jury. McKillips and another alleged group member were both arrested last November, when authorities were increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to the midterm elections. The “boogaloo” movement is embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and extremists. The group started in alt-right culture on the internet with the belief that there is an impending U.S. civil war. The FBI has alleged that McKillips made at least five online threats to harm and/or kill law enforcement members between September 2021 and July 2022, including one to kill a police officer and another to kill anyone he determined to be a federal informant.
