wrestlingrumors.net
Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status
No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
wrestlingrumors.net
Cash Out? FOX Reportedly Losing A Fortune By Airing WWE SmackDown
That’s a lot of money. We are in the middle of one of the most important periods in the history of WWE, as the company may be sold at some point in the near future. That is going to shake things up in WWE in a huge way, likely including when it comes to their television deals. WWE’s television deals are set to expire next year, and it seems one of them is not doing so well.
wrestlingrumors.net
Time Off: FTR Taking Time Away From AEW, Contracts Expiring Soon
It was nice while it lasted. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the AEW roster but there are always going to be changes that make things more complicated. You never know when someone is going to leave of just take a hiatus of some kind, which could go on for any length of time. Most of the time there is no word on when that might happen, but now we know a bit more about what is going on.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him
That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
wrestlingrumors.net
Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments
He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
wrestlingrumors.net
With Or Without? Dominik Mysterio Reveals Very Surprising Detail About In-Ring Debut
That’s not good. While WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, it is not the only place for wrestlers to go. It can mean a lot to see a wrestler jump from one promotion to another, but there are certain safeguards that can prevent the impact from being too great. The most basic of those is a contract, but in one instance, WWE let someone wrestle in a prominent spot without one.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stronger Still: Great News On Health Status Of Hospitalized Wrestling Legend
That’s a big upgrade. Wrestlers have rather physical jobs and there is almost no way to prevent some kind of wear and tear on their bodies over the years. At the same time, there are other things that can make their health situations worse after they leave the ring. This gets worse as they get up there in years, but this time we are seeing some better news after a string of bad.
wrestlingrumors.net
Double Ouch: Two Injuries Take Place During AEW Best Of Seven Trios Series
That makes it harder. There are all kinds of injuries that can take place in a wrestler’s career. You never know when you are going to see someone get hurt, but there are times where you do not know the injury has taken place. Sometimes there are ways to hide the injury, even if it is something that can slow a wrestler down. That is the case again, but you might not be able to tell.
wrestlingrumors.net
Partner Up: Cody Rhodes Trains For WWE Return With Surprising Pair Of Names
That’s a special honor. One of the biggest WWE stories in 2022 was the return of Cody Rhodes. After being away from the company and wrestling around the world, including in AEW, Rhodes was back and started to take the company by storm. Rhodes would get hurt in June though, putting him on the shelf for the rest of the year. Now it seems that Rhodes is on his way back, and he has had some help getting there.
wrestlingrumors.net
You Can See Him: John Cena Reportedly Filmed More Content With Monday Night Raw Star
See him again? We are almost on the Road To WrestleMania 39 and that means it is time for WWE to start cranking up the build towards the show. This can include bringing in a variety of stars, both new and legendary, for the event. WWE has done some of this on television, but now it seems that there might be something else that they have already done that they are waiting to release.
wrestlingrumors.net
Frankie Kazarian Leaves AEW; Joins Impact Wrestling
Sometimes you need a new job. At tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, Frankie Kazarian announced that he had signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. Kazarian cut a promo during the show, stating that after wrestling from Impact, he had to decide whether to remain...
wrestlingrumors.net
Family Business: Second Generation Star Likely On Way To WWE, Joining His Father
He’s in. The WWE roster has quite the collection of talent but at some point, fresh names have to be brought in. The company can only get so far with the same wrestlers and it can be a big deal when someone new shows up. There are all kinds of places to get wrestlers from, including smaller promotions. Now it appears that a second generation star is making his way to WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Lacey Evans Has Awkward Interaction With Fan
That was awkward. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today and all of them have fans. Some of their fan bases are much larger than others but there is someone out there for everyone. On rare occasions, a fan gets to meet the wrestler in person and it can make for a great moment. Unfortunately there are times when it makes for a bad moment as well, which was the case with a recent encounter.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT LVL Up Results – January 13, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. As usual, LVL Up has me wondering what in the world I should be expecting. It might be a boring show, it might be a show with some slightly bigger NXT names or it might be a show that winds up being rather entertaining. It really is a show that could go anywhere, but it would be nice to have some more consistency. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: Greatest Royal Rumble: The Dark End Of The Series
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over ten years now and have reviewed over 5,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net, starting today. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple H Held a Talent Meeting In Green Bay Prior to Smackdown
The boss has spoken. According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Triple H held a talent meeting before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. There, he and other WWE executives addressed a number of reports that have been circulating as of late. Triple H told everyone that Vince...
wrestlingrumors.net
Impact Wrestling Results – January 12, 2023
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. It’s the go home show for Hard To Kill and since Impact does their pay per views on Fridays, the show is tomorrow night. That should mean the card is intact but you never know around here. Hopefully the roll can continue around here, as it has been a rather nice few weeks in a row. Let’s get to it.
