bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
wrestlingrumors.net
Change Of Plans: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status
No more? There are a lot of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are known for things that they have done outside of the wrestling ring. Those can be some of the bigger stars in WWE and it can mean a lot to have them around. At some point though they are not going to be there, and that is going to be the case with one star on one of the biggest Monday Night Raw’s of all time.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Was Visibly Frustrated Over Vince McMahon Dismantling Her Team
Vince McMahon’s name has been in the headlines recently. It all started once again when he attempted to strong-arm his way back into power via a press release. Within just 24 hours, it was confirmed that Vince was back in WWE. Since his return, there has been a lot...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
wrestlingrumors.net
With Or Without? Dominik Mysterio Reveals Very Surprising Detail About In-Ring Debut
That’s not good. While WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, it is not the only place for wrestlers to go. It can mean a lot to see a wrestler jump from one promotion to another, but there are certain safeguards that can prevent the impact from being too great. The most basic of those is a contract, but in one instance, WWE let someone wrestle in a prominent spot without one.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
wrestlingrumors.net
Partner Up: Cody Rhodes Trains For WWE Return With Surprising Pair Of Names
That’s a special honor. One of the biggest WWE stories in 2022 was the return of Cody Rhodes. After being away from the company and wrestling around the world, including in AEW, Rhodes was back and started to take the company by storm. Rhodes would get hurt in June though, putting him on the shelf for the rest of the year. Now it seems that Rhodes is on his way back, and he has had some help getting there.
Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy announced for WWE Raw
Judgment Day are the number one contenders to The Usos' Raw Tag Team titles.
wrestlingrumors.net
Family Business: Second Generation Star Likely On Way To WWE, Joining His Father
He’s in. The WWE roster has quite the collection of talent but at some point, fresh names have to be brought in. The company can only get so far with the same wrestlers and it can be a big deal when someone new shows up. There are all kinds of places to get wrestlers from, including smaller promotions. Now it appears that a second generation star is making his way to WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Lacey Evans Has Awkward Interaction With Fan
That was awkward. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today and all of them have fans. Some of their fan bases are much larger than others but there is someone out there for everyone. On rare occasions, a fan gets to meet the wrestler in person and it can make for a great moment. Unfortunately there are times when it makes for a bad moment as well, which was the case with a recent encounter.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingrumors.net
Already: Vince McMahon Rumored To Have Problems With Some WWE Departments
He’s back. The WWE world has changed in several ways in the last few days and those changes might not be ending anytime soon. Most of the changes revolve around the return of Vince McMahon, who is now back in his seat as Chairman of the Board, but the question is what will he do with regards to the creative side of WWE. We don’t know that yet, but his influence is already spreading.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – January 13, 2023
– The show opened with Braun Strowman and Imperium making their entrances for the Intercontinental title match while a recap of Gunther’s assault aired. Gunther immediately tried to grab Strowman’s arm, but Braun pushed him away. Strowman approached Gunther, only for the champion to retreat to ringside. Strowman sent Gunther out of the ring, setting him up for the running shoulder tackle, as SmackDown went to commercials.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – January 13, 2023
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in Los Angeles and you know that is going to mean a big show. I’m not sure what all it is going to entail but that is some of the fun of Rampage. This week’s Dynamite was a strong show so they have a lot to live up to this week. If nothing else, there is a street fight so that means violence. Let’s get to it.
PWMania
AEW Star Released, Signs and Returns to Impact Wrestling at Hard To Kill (Video)
Frankie Kazarian announced he’s signing with Impact Wrestling during Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. After Kaz’s 40-minute match with Josh Alexander, he asked to be released from his AEW contract, and the situation was amicable, according to PWMania.com. Kazarian requested his release because he wanted to...
