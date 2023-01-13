Read full article on original website
Related
wtatennis.com
Collins finding a new recipe for success ahead of Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- If every tournament could be played in Australia, Danielle Collins would be first in line to sign up. The 29-year-old Floridian has always been able to count on her best tennis showing up in Australia. It's where she made her first major semifinal in 2019 and her first major final last year, where she defeated Iga Swiatek before losing to Ashleigh Barty.
wtatennis.com
Australian Open Day 2 preview: Jabeur anxious to win elusive Slam trophy
Ons Jabeur has never been shy about describing her ambitions. “It’s been always great for me that I tell you guys what I want to achieve, I tell you my goals,” she told reporters ahead of the Australian Open. “I put it out there, make a promise to you guys. I hate to break my promises. I see it that way.
wtatennis.com
Davis sweeps to first title in six years in Hobart
American Lauren Davis ended a six-year title drought on Saturday at the Hobart International with a straight-sets win over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto for her second career Hologic WTA Tour singles crown. Davis triumphed 7-6(0), 6-2 in an all-unseeded final after saving two set points in the opening set to...
wtatennis.com
Pavlyuchenkova embracing the social side of the tennis tour
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's seven-month injury absence from the Hologic WTA Tour did not go unnoticed. The former World No.11 has been grinding away on the professional circuit since she was 16. In the midst of the best run of results of her career, the 2021 French Open finalist was forced onto the sidelines with a tear in her patella tendon last year.
wtatennis.com
No.1 Swiatek not taking Australian Open opener lightly
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek confirmed she is fit and ready to go for the first Slam of the season at the Australian Open. The Polish star is set to get under tournament underway on Monday, kicking off the night session on Rod Laver Arena. She will face a familiar foe in Germany's Jule Niemeier. Ranked No.68, Niemeier is coming off the biggest season of her career, where she made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
wtatennis.com
Nordea Open in Bastad named WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for 2022
The Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden on Monday was named the WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for the 2022 season. Voted on by the players, the Nordea Open won the inaugural WTA 125 award because of its excellence of its staff and organization, passionate fans and wider dedication to the sport and its athletes.
wtatennis.com
Now a contender, Garcia shoulders the pressure in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.4 Caroline Garcia could not stop beaming as she took to the dais for Australian Open Media Day. Asked to recall where her head was at 12 months ago as she readied for the 2022 Australian Open, the Frenchwoman looked around the large theater and chuckled.
wtatennis.com
'Break Point' star Sakkari rolls in Australian Open Round 1
A little bit of early trouble was no problem for Maria Sakkari at Melbourne Park on Monday. The No.6 seed hit 38 winners to largely roll in a 6-1, 6-4 opening win over China's Yuan Yue to kick off her eighth Australian Open campaign in 94 minutes. She came from 3-1 down in the second set.
wtatennis.com
AO2023's Grand Slam debuts: Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lys, Shnaider and more
Ten players will break new ground at the 2023 Australian Open by contesting the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time -- the largest cohort since the 10 who debuted at the 2018 US Open. Get to know them here. Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) The youngest player in...
wtatennis.com
Pegula on hitting with Tiafoe and taking cues from Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Jessica Pegula is seeing the tennis ball like a watermelon and she's doing everything she can to keep it that way. The World No.3 kicked off her Australian Open by winning the first nine games before closing out a 6-0, 6-1 victory in under an hour against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.
Comments / 0