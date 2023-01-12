ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

US Southwest in store for one-two punch of winter storms

ARIZONA, USA — Major storms are expected to hit the U.S. Southwest over the holiday weekend, dumping heavy snow in the highest elevations and rain in the deserts, along with wind that could knock out power and topple trees, weather forecasters said. The National Weather Service said Flagstaff and...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS San Francisco

Latest storm system continues to dump snow on Sierra; travel not recommended

TRUCKEE -- More snow pounded the Sierra Sunday as officials advised holiday travelers hoping to enjoy fresh powder at Tahoe ski resorts to postpone driving until after Monday evening.The current forecast calls for additional accumulations of one to two feet of snow with snow levels in the 3,500-4,000 feet elevation range. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are expected at peaks. The Caltrans District 10 Twitter account issued a travel advisory, saying drivers should wait until after 10 p.m. Monday evening to try to get to the snow given the dangerous conditions.In addition to the type of whiteout conditions drivers experienced...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lombardo names Alan Jenne NDOW Director

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has named Alan Jenne as the new Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The department’s long-standing director, Tony Wasley, retired after a near 25-year career with the department, 10 of which were spent as director. “Alan is a dedicated public...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.Robbie Knievel died early Friday at a hospice in Reno after battling pancreatic cancer, Kelly Knievel said."Daredevils don't live easy lives," Kelly Knievel told The Associated Press. "He was a great daredevil. People don't really understand how scary it is what my brother did."As a boy, Robbie...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
InsideHook

Burning Man Organizers Sue to Stop Clean Energy Project

Each year, the Burning Man festival emerges from out of nowhere in the Nevada desert, featuring stunning imagery that looks like nothing else on Earth. At the festival’s conclusion, the participants return the area back to the state it was in before things kicked off — nominally a statement of purpose when it comes to minimizing the environmental impact.
NEVADA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada. It’s part of a program aimed at building up domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington

A 10-mile stretch of state highway in western Nevada along the West Walker River is expected remain closed for months after a huge landslide triggered by heavy rain covered the road southwest of Yerington with mud and rocks. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say the rock and mudslide on Highway...
YERINGTON, NV
The 74

Tuition Waiver Program for Native Americans Off to a Promising Start

Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […]
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Saturday Web Weather

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 6 am. A change it mindset may help keep New Year’s Resolutions. Michael Wood with RE/MAX professional has a few strategies that can help. Friday AM Weather. Updated: 16 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy