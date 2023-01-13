Monday Night Football returns for one final game as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the final game of “Wild Card Weekend.” Both the Cowboys (12-5) and Buccaneers (8-9) enter the postseason on the heels of a Week 18 loss, with the Washington Commanders defeating Dallas and the Atlanta Falcons winning their final game of the season against Tampa Bay. Tom Brady and company were able to outlast the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Falcons to win the NFC South, while the Cowboys finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Does Tom Brady have another playoff...

TAMPA, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO