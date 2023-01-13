BOSTON -- The Bruins and Maple Leafs gave hockey fans quite a show Saturday night at TD Garden. In one of the most entertaining games of the season between two of the NHL's top teams, it was the Bruins who came out on top with a 4-3 victory. Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's goal with 1:16 remaining in the third period proved to be the difference. David Pastrnak, A.J. Greer and Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston.

