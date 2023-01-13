ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested in Elvis Andrus, Jurickson Profar

Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving...
Tomase: Reflections on the Red Sox' Tumultuous Week

Tomase: Leftover Red Sox thoughts from tumultuous week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Leftover thoughts from a busy week at Fenway Park, which started with Trevor Story's surgery, ended with the introduction of Corey Kluber, and featured one whopper of a desperate Rafael Devers press conference in between. ...
Bruins-Leafs Takeaways: B's Make Statement in Exciting 4-3 Win Vs. Leafs

BOSTON -- The Bruins and Maple Leafs gave hockey fans quite a show Saturday night at TD Garden. In one of the most entertaining games of the season between two of the NHL's top teams, it was the Bruins who came out on top with a 4-3 victory. Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's goal with 1:16 remaining in the third period proved to be the difference. David Pastrnak, A.J. Greer and Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston.
