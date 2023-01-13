Read full article on original website
Second-Half Comeback Propels Herd Men over ODU
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Second-half comeback sends the Marshall University men's basketball team (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) past the Old Dominion Monarchs (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt), 73-65, on Saturday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Taevion Kinsey tallied 24 points in the contest to bring his career total to 2,338...
Herd Tennis Finishes Play on Day Two at NIU Huskie Winter Invitational
DEKALB, Ill. – The Marshall University tennis team closed action with four victories on Saturday at the NIU Huskie Winter Invitational. "Another good win for Dora (Joksovic) and Sophia (Hurrion). We're shaking of the rust which is a good thing," Herd tennis head coach John Mercer said. Pairings of...
Thundering Herd Men Win Marshall Classic on Historic Day for Track & Field Program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.- It was a banner day at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Indoor Complex as the Thundering Herd women finished second at the Marshall Classic. The day also saw the victorious return of the men's track and field program, competing for the first time since 2003.
Marshall Tops Sun Belt in LEARFIELD Directors' Cup Fall Standings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall athletics sits alone atop the Sun Belt Conference in the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings for athletic program excellence after completion of the fall sports cycle. In the recently-released rankings, Marshall finished with 109 points. That total was also good for No. 52 overall, making Marshall...
Herd S&D Drops Narrow Decision to JMU
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team won seven events in a narrow 164-136 defeat to the James Madison Dukes on Saturday in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium on Saturday. "Having two sessions back-to-back was a great opportunity to rehearse what we're going to be moving...
Herd S&D Falls to Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team fell to the Ohio Bobcats, 197-97, on Friday evening in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium. Mia McBride won the 100 backstroke. "Being able to stand up and compete at home is always really special, especially for our freshman doing...
