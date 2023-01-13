Read full article on original website
With threats against politicians rising, group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
