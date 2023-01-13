Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Tua Tagovailoa may not suit up for the Dolphins again in 2022, but it appears the team intends on Tua being the starter in 2023, according to reports. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tua is expected back as Miami's starter next season despite serious concerns about his various head injuries over the past ...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McDaniel
Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year at the helm there have been a lot of whispers about head coach Mike McDaniel not being safe heading into 2023. But it appears that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins have not had any internal ...
Zac Taylor provides update on Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa heading into matchup vs. Bills
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa on Monday afternoon. Williams is dealing with a dislocated kneecap that makes his status week-to-week. Cappa also remains week-to-week with an ankle injury. ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement
Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills. Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup. The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter. "His ego ...
NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon
As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future. Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
Look: NFL Has A Scheduling Problem Sunday Afternoon
NFL fans trying to watch today's playoff games are going to have their "previous" buttons working--or multiple televisions going. This afternoon's first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins still has more than half of the fourth quarter left to play. Meanwhile, the New York Giants ...
Dolphins Get More Bad Roster News Before Bills Game
The Miami Dolphins are looking less and less likely to mount an upset against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. On Saturday, the team downgraded starting offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to OUT. He will not travel with the team to Buffalo for Sunday's first-round playoff game, per team insider ...
Report: Bill O'Brien's Feelings On Patriots Job Revealed
Bill O'Brien is frequently cited as an ideal candidate to rejoin the New England Patriots as an offensive coordinator. Outside observers may view O'Brien as a logical choice, but that doesn't necessarily mean he wants the job. According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard (h/t NESN's Dakota ...
Report: Tom Brady Has 1 'Most Likely' Team For Next Season
Tom Brady could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even if he returns for a 24th NFL season. The legendary quarterback is a free agent this offseason, and he should draw several suitors even as the league's oldest player coming off a down year for his lofty standards. However, Rob Maaddi of the ...
